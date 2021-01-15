Trump Accused of Looting the White House

WENN/Johnny Louis Celebrity

As he prepares to move out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue when his presidency ends on January 20, the outgoing president is accused of stealing an Abraham Lincoln bust from the White House.

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump may be taking some souvenirs from the White House when he ends his presidency later this month. As he's preparing to move out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the outgoing president has been accused of looting from the presidential residence.

The accusation arises after a picture surfaced showing someone, possibly one of Trump's staff members, carrying an Abraham Lincoln bust out of the White House. It is believed that the art piece comes with the property instead of belonging to an individual living in the place.

It's not clear when the picture was taken and where the bust was moved to, but people have quickly assumed that Trump is taking the bust with him. "They loot, we SHOOT!" one warned, referencing Trump's order to take down protesters during the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Some one better make sure all that s**t is returned too. The ghetto child," another reacted. A third one claimed, "Wooooooooow they are so broke they're trying to sell that ish probably," before asking," He's really trying to go to jail ain't he?"

"He really is human trash. What kind of president steals from the White House," another slammed the 45th POTUS. Someone else joked, "I bet it's already listed on Ebay."

Another, meanwhile, is more than willing to give away things to Trump in order for him to leave office. "Take what ever, just leave!..Have all your trumpsters meet you in Florida..," the said person wrote.

Someone else claimed the statue brings bad luck anyway, sharing, "Well, Abe Lincoln is said to haunt the WH anyway so if he takes something from a haunted place it's gonna give him even more bad luck."

Trump will end his term in office on January 20, when Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Trump has previously announced that he would not attend Biden's inauguration, to which the latter responded that it's "good thing."