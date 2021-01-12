Paul Bettany Flew Into Rage on 'Wandavision' Set After Elizabeth Olsen Mentioned His Snot

Marvel Studios TV

According to the Scarlet Witch depicter, her co-star 'got so genuinely angry and defensive' after she told him about his runny nose when they were filming a kissing scene.

Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Elizabeth Olsen was caught off guard when her "Wandavision" co-star Paul Bettany flew into a rage after she told him to take care of his snot.

The stars play a quirky superhero couple in the new Disney+ Marvel series and Olsen reveals she tested their friendship when she decided to tell Paul about his runny nose.

"Paul and I have worked with each other for about six years and have never been in a legitimate argument... until I had mentioned to him that while he was painted purple and kissing me, his snot had dripped onto my face," she tells "Good Morning America", "and he got so genuinely angry and defensive."

"It was so shocking that after all this time that's what made him really mad at me... We got over it quickly, but it was definitely a weird moment."

"Wandavision" also stars Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings.

The project is just one of the many series in development at the Mouse House streaming service following the conclusion of Phase Three of Marvel Cinematic Universe which started with "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016 and ended with "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019.

The other projects include "Hawkeye" starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, "Loki" starring Tom Hiddleston, "What If…?" starring Jeffrey Wright, "Ms. Marvel" starring Iman Vellani, "Moon Knight" with Oscar Isaac attached to play the lead role, and "She-Hulk" with Tatiana Maslany rumored to be the main heroine.