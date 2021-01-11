Boosie Badazz Makes $1K Offer to Suck His Toes

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Zoom' rapper launches the toe-sucking contest to his Instagram followers after recently ranting over being blocked from using the application's Live feature.

Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) isn't done making controversial Instagram post despite having butted heads with the platform due to the contents he shared on his account. The rapper is once again testing Instagram's policy on offensive content with his proposed challenge.

On Saturday, January 9, the "Wipe Me Down" emcee made use of his Instagram Stories to launch a toe-sucking contest which was inspired by his recent pedicure session. In one of the videos, the Baton Rogue native was getting his toes trimmed.

"She says I have pretty feet," he bragged, as he zoomed in on his feet which were propped up while a masked woman performed a pedicure on him. "Who wanna lick my toes?" he challenged his followers, before offering a $1,000 reward, "I got a thousand you suck every toe."

Boosie has been having a contentious relationship with Instagram since he posted nudity on his old account, which ended up being permanently deleted. He later launched a new account, but is still blocked from using its Live feature.

On Wednesday, January 6, the 38-year-old took to Twitter to complain about the restriction. "IG JUST BLOCKED ME FROM GOING LIVE N I AINT EVEN DONE S**T," so he ranted. "LISTEN FOR ALL YOU HATERS THINKIN YALL GO STOP BOOSIE N 2021 YALL GO BE LOOKING STUPID A** F**K AT CHRISTMAS TIME #bornhustler #suckmyd**k."

Back in December 2020, Boosie announced that he's suing Instagram and Mark Zuckerberg for $20 million for racial discrimination. "He made some of my business ventures go down, so I'm suing him now. I'm filing a lawsuit against him now," he said in an interview for VLADTV. He claimed, "He stopped me of Instagram and he didn't put me back on Instagram. And it's affecting my business."

As to why he thinks that it's a discrimination, Boosie argued that there are a lot of other people who have done way worse things than him on Instagram, but the photo-sharing platform put their accounts back on. "So you can give other 2 million people their Instagram back for derogatory things they did," he angrily said. "This is discrimination," he went on accusing. "Something is wrong. Somebody must be mad cuz I say their name wrong and they're trying to chastise me."