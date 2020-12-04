 
 

Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg for $20 Million Over Instagram Shutdown

Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg for $20 Million Over Instagram Shutdown
Instagram
Celebrity

Accusing the Facebook CEO of racial discrimination, the 'Wipe Me Down' rapper angrily blames Zuckerberg for causing his business ventures to go down by deactivating his account.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) hasn't let go of his grudge against Mark Zuckerberg. After his Instagram account was shut down earlier this year, the rapper is suing the media magnate for $20 million for racial discrimination.

"He made some of my business ventures go down, so I'm suing him now. I'm filing a lawsuit against him now," he said in an interview for VLADTV released on Thursday, December 3. He claimed, "He stopped me of Instagram and he didn't put me back on Instagram. And it's affecting my business."

As to why he thinks that it's a discrimination, Boosie argued that there are a lot of other people who have done way worse things than him on Instagram, but the photo-sharing platform put their accounts back on. "So you can give other 2 million people their Instagram back for derogatory things they did," he angrily said. "This is discrimination," he went on accusing. "Something is wrong. Somebody must be mad cuz I say their name wrong and they're trying to chastise me."

Boosie said the discrimination didn't stop on his old page because as soon as he started his @boosienewig account, "my life stops." The 38-year-old continued ranting, "I can't go loud on my new page. ... You're going too far. You're f**king up my income. ... You're showing discrimination."

  See also...

The Baton Rogue native insisted the sum isn't too much because that's how much he has lost from his old account's deactivation. "I'm not suing him for 300 billion dollars, the money he had. I'm only suing him for $20 million. It's what he affected me," he explained.

In other news, Boosie has shown his gruesome gunshot injuries after he was shot in the leg in Dallas last month. In a graphic video, the "Wipe Me Down" emcee gave a look at the stitches on his leg which was operated on to save it.

Previously, Boosie confirmed he had already had two surgeries on his shot leg and would undergo a third one. "2 Surgeries On My Leg and 1 More To Go #ShakeBack #4S**t," so he tweeted on November 24.

You can share this post!

Justin Bieber Puts Fan on Blast for Encouraging Selena Gomez Fans to Attack Wife Hailey Baldwin

Chrishell Stause Claims 'Internet Has Absolutely Zero Chill' After Going Public With Keo Motsepe
Related Posts
Boosie Badazz Hosting Thanksgiving Bash in Wheelchair After Getting Shot

Boosie Badazz Hosting Thanksgiving Bash in Wheelchair After Getting Shot

Boosie Badazz and Webbie Squash Beef With Post-Shooting Meeting

Boosie Badazz and Webbie Squash Beef With Post-Shooting Meeting

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Most Read
Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen
Celebrity

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy