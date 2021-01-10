 
 

Lil Nas X Hopes to Encourage Self-Acceptance With New Children's Book

Lil Nas X Hopes to Encourage Self-Acceptance With New Children's Book
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker wants to encourage children to stay true to themselves and their families to support them with his newly-released picture book 'C Is for Country'.

  • Jan 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country music rapper Lil Nas X is aiming to change the world for the better with his new children's picture book by encouraging kids and their families to celebrate individuality.

The "Old Town Road" hitmaker, who 'came out' as a gay man in 2019, admits he didn't really have anyone who championed his differences or sexuality growing up, so he was determined to show encouragement to readers of his "C Is for Country" alphabet book.

Describing the message of his release, he told U.S. breakfast show "Today" he wants youngsters to feel empowered to "really do whatever you want and be who you wanna be, but genuinely."

"I know a lot of times we hear it growing up, but people don't really mean it," he explained. "It's like, 'Be who you want, but be who I want you to be.'"

  See also...

Confessing he lacked that kind of support as a kid, he said, "That's what I hope to change (for future generations)."

And Lil Nas X admits he's still on his journey of self-acceptance. "I feel like I'm still on that path, I just become more of myself every day, and try to be open about who I am or who I'm becoming... and just be authentic with that," he added.

"C Is for Country" features illustrations by Theodore Taylor III and is available now through Random House Children's Books.

Last year, Lil Nas X did admit to hiding a Nicki Minaj fan account that he ran because he was afraid of being outed as gay.

Nicki later responded, "It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth."

You can share this post!

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter
Related Posts
Lil Nas X Names This Singer as His First Celebrity Crush

Lil Nas X Names This Singer as His First Celebrity Crush

Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'

Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'

Lil Nas X Blasts People Sexualizing His Makeup Video With James Charles

Lil Nas X Blasts People Sexualizing His Makeup Video With James Charles

Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video

Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video

Most Read
Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast
Celebrity

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Stella Tennant's Family on Her Death by Suicide: She Felt Unable to Go On

Stella Tennant's Family on Her Death by Suicide: She Felt Unable to Go On

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Yella Beezy Denies Nudes Leak Is Publicity Stunt

Yella Beezy Denies Nudes Leak Is Publicity Stunt

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

Lamar Odom's Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr Reveals She Was Arrested for Past Domestic Violence

Lamar Odom's Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr Reveals She Was Arrested for Past Domestic Violence

Hilaria Baldwin Fired as Brand Ambassador Following Spanish Heritage Scandal

Hilaria Baldwin Fired as Brand Ambassador Following Spanish Heritage Scandal

Tom Parker's Terminal Brain Tumor 'Significantly Reduced' Following Treatment

Tom Parker's Terminal Brain Tumor 'Significantly Reduced' Following Treatment