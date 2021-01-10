Barbara Windsor Laid to Rest at Small Funeral in London

WENN Celebrity

The family and friends of the beloved British actress bid final goodbye to the late star at a small service with Anna Karen, Ross Kemp, Matt Lucas and David Walliam among the attendees.

AceShowbiz - Beloved British actress Dame Barbara Windsor was laid to rest at a small funeral in London on Friday (08Jan21).

The "Carry On" films icon's former "EastEnders" co-stars Anna Karen and Ross Kemp and comedians Matt Lucas and David Walliams were among the celebrities who joined Dame Barbara's husband Scott Mitchell, friends, and family at Golders Green Crematorium for the service.

Kemp, who played Windsor's on-screen son on TV, delivered a eulogy as did actor and friend Christopher Biggins.

Dame Barbara died in December (20) after a years-long battle with dementia.

"Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side," her husband said back then. "Barbara's final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end."

The late actress was remembered as a "triple threat" as TV son Ross Kemp delivered a heartfelt eulogy at her funeral in London on Friday (08Jan21).

Calling her "a true star that burned brighter and longer than many of her famous contemporaries", the former "EastEnders" star said, "She was truly talented, a triple threat: She could sing, she could dance and she could act. A night at the theatre with Barbara could end up with an impromptu knees-up, including songs and a tap dance. She was a star with incredible energy..."

"Barbara, what a life you had. You were a star of stage and screen for some 60 years. You were brave enough to publicly face Alzheimer's and help remove the stigma attached to it. You were a Dame of the British Empire, a Member of the British Empire, the nation loved you, we loved you. And we all will miss you very much."