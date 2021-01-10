 
 

Barbara Windsor Laid to Rest at Small Funeral in London

Barbara Windsor Laid to Rest at Small Funeral in London
WENN
Celebrity

The family and friends of the beloved British actress bid final goodbye to the late star at a small service with Anna Karen, Ross Kemp, Matt Lucas and David Walliam among the attendees.

  • Jan 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beloved British actress Dame Barbara Windsor was laid to rest at a small funeral in London on Friday (08Jan21).

The "Carry On" films icon's former "EastEnders" co-stars Anna Karen and Ross Kemp and comedians Matt Lucas and David Walliams were among the celebrities who joined Dame Barbara's husband Scott Mitchell, friends, and family at Golders Green Crematorium for the service.

Kemp, who played Windsor's on-screen son on TV, delivered a eulogy as did actor and friend Christopher Biggins.

Dame Barbara died in December (20) after a years-long battle with dementia.

  See also...

"Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side," her husband said back then. "Barbara's final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end."

The late actress was remembered as a "triple threat" as TV son Ross Kemp delivered a heartfelt eulogy at her funeral in London on Friday (08Jan21).

Calling her "a true star that burned brighter and longer than many of her famous contemporaries", the former "EastEnders" star said, "She was truly talented, a triple threat: She could sing, she could dance and she could act. A night at the theatre with Barbara could end up with an impromptu knees-up, including songs and a tap dance. She was a star with incredible energy..."

"Barbara, what a life you had. You were a star of stage and screen for some 60 years. You were brave enough to publicly face Alzheimer's and help remove the stigma attached to it. You were a Dame of the British Empire, a Member of the British Empire, the nation loved you, we loved you. And we all will miss you very much."

You can share this post!

You Me At Six Reveal What Will Make Them Stop Making Music

Music Mogul John Alexander Hospitalized After Being Stabbed in Carjacking
Related Posts
Barbara Windsor Passed Away Peacefully After Lengthy Battle With Alzheimer's

Barbara Windsor Passed Away Peacefully After Lengthy Battle With Alzheimer's

Barbara Windsor Moved Into Nursing Home as Her Health Worsens Amid Dementia Battle

Barbara Windsor Moved Into Nursing Home as Her Health Worsens Amid Dementia Battle

Most Read
Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast
Celebrity

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Tomi Lahren Dubs Democrats Hypocrite for Condemning Capitol Riot

Tomi Lahren Dubs Democrats Hypocrite for Condemning Capitol Riot

Stella Tennant's Family on Her Death by Suicide: She Felt Unable to Go On

Stella Tennant's Family on Her Death by Suicide: She Felt Unable to Go On

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Jeffree Star Looks Unbothered by Kanye West Dating Rumors

Jeffree Star Looks Unbothered by Kanye West Dating Rumors

Bette Midler and Patton Oswalt Want Donald Trump to Be Thrown in Jail After Capitol Hill Riot

Bette Midler and Patton Oswalt Want Donald Trump to Be Thrown in Jail After Capitol Hill Riot

Yella Beezy Denies Nudes Leak Is Publicity Stunt

Yella Beezy Denies Nudes Leak Is Publicity Stunt

Prince William and Kate Middleton May Come to U.S. to Visit Harry and Meghan Markle This Year

Prince William and Kate Middleton May Come to U.S. to Visit Harry and Meghan Markle This Year