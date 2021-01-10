Music Mogul John Alexander Hospitalized After Being Stabbed in Carjacking

YouTube Celebrity

The Canadian music mogul who signed Alanis Morissette has been left with a collapsed lung and multiple stab wounds after he was attacked and robbed of his car.

AceShowbiz - John Alexander, the music mogul who signed Alanis Morissette to MCA as a teenager, is recovering from stab wounds after a carjacking on 29 December (20).

The businessman has revealed he underwent surgery for wounds to his upper back and torso and was released from the hospital on New Year's Day (01Jan21).

"My wounds are healing," he tells Billboard. "I had a collapsed lung, as well as the stab wounds. They had to put a big tube into my chest to get the lung back."

"I'm going through something that everybody says is normal called post-traumatic stress syndrome. So I'm dealing with my brain and my wounds at the same time, but I'm OK. I think I'm going to be fine. It's just going to take a little bit of recovery time on both the mental and the physical."

Canadian Alexander was a former executive at Universal Music Publishing Group.

While he was in hospital, his wife was not allowed to visit him due to Covid-19 pandemic, but he's now back home. "My wife is taking care of me, so I'm happy about that," he says.

While in hospital, he also got tested for coronavirus and the results came back negative. "The only good thing about the hospital stay was I tested negative for COVID," he quips.

John Alexander was driving his Jeep Cherokee around 9 A.M. when a man attacked him and stole his car. The suspect was arrested following in a brief pursuit during which he hit another vehicle, two telephone poles, and a wall in Rancho Palos Verdes.

The suspect was identified as Silas John Marczak, 30, from Minneoti, Minnesota.

"Now, this guy has two warrants for attempted murder in Minneapolis," Alexander says. "He fled Minneapolis, came to California and I'm his third attempted murder victim, but now at least they have him because he crashed. I went through hell, but I feel like I caught him."