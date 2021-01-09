Perrie Edwards Under Fire After Leaking Chart Position of 'Sweet Melody'

Instagram Music

Not long after the Little Mix member accidentally leaks the song's rank on her since-deleted snap, Official Charts finally confirms the chart-topper on its Instagram account.

AceShowbiz - Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is in hot water with U.K. pop chart compilers after announcing the band's new song, "Sweet Melody", was number one before the latest countdown was released on Friday, January 08.

The pop star took to Instagram to share video of her flower gift from boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain alongside the caption "No 1 babyyy", while the song played in the background.

Perrie quickly removed the post, but not before fans around the world spotted it and commented, with one writing: "DID PERRIE JUST CONFIRM SWEET MELODY IS NUMBER ONE BEFORE THE CHARTS EVEN ANNOUNCED IT?" and another adding: "perrie managing to leak the chart position is such a perrie move."

The hit is the band's first number one since Jesy Nelson announced she was leaving the group for mental health reasons last month (Dec20).

Perrie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall took to social media to share a brief clip of themselves welcoming in the New Year as a trio, adding the caption: "We can't wait to see you all again very soon. Ps Sweet Melody is the perfect song for the top of your New Year playlists."

Little Mix promoted 'Sweet Melody' while welcoming New Year.

The track - the group's fifth U.K. number one - was first released three months ago but the group's fans, known as Mixers, rushed to get the song to the number one spot to honour Nelson.

Officially confirming the chart-topper, Thirlwall told BBC Radio 1, "It's the last single we did as a four with Jesy, and it's even more special that now, going into 2021 as a three, we've got the first number one (sic)."

Perrie added: "I just want to squish every single fan who managed to get it to number one."

Ed Sheeran's "Afterglow" comes in at two on the new countdown, while Taylor Swift's "Evermore" has beaten her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles' "Fine Line" to the top of the U.K. albums chart.