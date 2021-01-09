Taylor Swift Puts End to Karlie Kloss Feud Speculation With Revelation About New 'Evermore' Songs

WENN/Instar/Avalon Music

A number of fans have been wondering if the 'Cardigan' singer is throwing shade at her supermodel friend in 'Right Where You Left Me' and 'It's Time to Go', the two bonus tracks off her deluxe album.

Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has made sure her fans know that her new "Evermore" songs have nothing to do with Karlie Kloss. Having been speculated to throw shade at her supermodel friend in "Right Where You Left Me" and "It's Time to Go", the "Cardigan" singer was quick to shut down the rumors by revealing the meaning behind the tracks.

The 31-year-old set the record straight via Instagram on Friday, January 8. "the evermore deluxe album with 2 bonus tracks 'right where you left me' and 'it's time to go' is now available! The first is a song about a girl who stayed forever in the exact spot where her heart was broken, completely frozen in time," she clarified. " 'it's time to go' is about listening to your gut when it tells you to leave. How you always know before you know, you know?"

Taylor dropped "Right Where You Left Me" and "It's Time to Go" on Thursday, January 7. Since then, her fans on Twitter were convinced that the latter was aimed at Karlie after listening to the lyrics which read, "When the words of a sister come back in whispers/ That prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed/ Not a twin from your dreams/ She's a crook who was caught."

One speculated, "Wait...did Taylor Swift diss former 'best friend forever' Karlie Kloss on 'it's time to go' ?" Another chimed in, "taylor swift warned you that there's nothing she does better than revenge so it really should come as no surprise how beautifully she drags both karlie, scott and scooter in the bonus tracks." A third additionally tweeted, "i know there's a lot going on but taylor swift released a song calling karlie kloss 'a crook who was caught.' "

While Taylor did not offer more details about her friendship with Karlie, the two have been rumored to be embroiled in a feud multiple times. Speculations first arose when the "Willow" songstress did not include the model in her music video for "Look What You Made Me Do". She also did not attend the model's wedding to businessman Joshua Kushner.

Although Karlie denied the beef speculations in March 2019, the rumors refused to die down. They resurfaced in June the same year after Taylor was once again absent from the former Victoria's Secret Angel's second wedding celebration. Among the guests were Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and the Grammy-winning artist's music rival Scooter Braun.