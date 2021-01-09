Ariel Pink Dropped by Label After Defending Pro-Trump Rally Attendance

Instagram Music

Mexican Summer announces that it has 'decided to end [its] working relationship' with the indie rocker though he denied he was with the crowd who stormed the Capitol Hill.

AceShowbiz - Ariel Pink's political stance has cost him his record deal. The Donald Trump supporter has been dropped by his record label Mexican Summer, following his attendance at a pro-Trump White House rally on Wednesday, January 6.

Mexican Summer announced the decision on Friday through its social media accounts. "Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward," it said in a statement posted on Instagram and Twitter.

Mexican Summer was set to release Ariel's compilation albums "Odditties Sodomies Vol. 1", "Sit n' Spin", "Odditties Sodomies Vol. 3" and "Scared Famous/FF>>" on January 29 as the final installments of its "Ariel Archives" series. The label has not addressed the future of the releases, which fans of the artist have been looking forward to.

"what will happen with the rest of the Ariel Archives? I was really looking forward to the Scared Famous reissue," one fan asked. A disappointed fan commented on the label's decision, "this accomplishes nothing at all and just ruins the fun for the people who wanted to get the releases."

Another protested, "Why? Because he is part of 49.5% of Americans? I'm not a trump supporter, but this is f**king ludacris. Give me my money back." A fourth user echoed the sentiment, "Lol really? xddd He didn't even enter the Capitol he was protesting peacefully. Come on don't let politics take over art even more."

Some others, however, supported the label's decision for cutting ties with Ariel. "Thank you! Will be burning all my Ariel Pink records tomorrow," one person denounced the artist. Another simply added, "Good ! Thank you."

Ariel previously defended his attendance at the pro-Trump rally that eventually gave way to the violent siege of the Capitol. He admitted that he was "in dc to peacefully show my support for the president," but denied that he was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol, claiming, "i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed."

Pressed on whether it was irresponsible to attend the protest during the pandemic, he argued, "All the people at these events deserve whats coming to them. they took the risk knowing full well what might happen. BLM protests over the past 6 months are not informed about the pandemic?"