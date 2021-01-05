Witney Carson Delivers 'Perfect Angel' Baby Boy Through Unexpected C-Section

Instagram Celebrity

When announcing the arrival of her first child together with husband Carson McAllister, the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro reveals she went through a really hard 24 hour labor.

AceShowbiz - Witney Carson has become a first-time mother. More than five months after announcing that she and husband Carson McAllister were expecting their first child together, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro finally delivered the "perfect angel" baby boy through an unexpected c-section.

The 27-year-old broke the happy news via Instagram on Monday, January 4. Sharing a black-and-white picture of her hand holding her newborn's, she wrote, "After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!"

Witney's post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from her fellow "DWTS" pro dancers. Daniella Karagach gushed, "Congrats, love you guys." Britt Stewart raved, "Love you Wit!!! Congratulations." Lindsay Arnold joined in the excitement by writing, "cannot wait to meet baby boy!"

Witney, who married Carson on January 1, 2016, gave a hint that she was about to deliver the baby hours prior. Alongside an Instagram snap of her sitting on her hospital bed while cradling her baby bump, she stated, "Alright baby boy, let's do this."

The dancer went public with her pregnancy in July 2020. Sharing a photo of herself hugging her husband while holding a positive pregnancy test and sonograms towards the camera, she declared, "Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can't even contain our excitement and joy right now. We found out together with @clearblue , which was so surreal and special!"

"Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real," she continued. "We love this little bean so much already and we can't wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives! #15weekspregnant #mcallisterbaby #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed."

The baby's arrival came just a few days after the second runner-up of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 9 celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband. Sharing a compilation video of their moments together, she penned, "Happy Anniversary honey! The best five years of my life. I love you, I love you, I love you 1000x @carson.mcallister."