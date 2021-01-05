 
 

Witney Carson Delivers 'Perfect Angel' Baby Boy Through Unexpected C-Section

Witney Carson Delivers 'Perfect Angel' Baby Boy Through Unexpected C-Section
Instagram
Celebrity

When announcing the arrival of her first child together with husband Carson McAllister, the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro reveals she went through a really hard 24 hour labor.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Witney Carson has become a first-time mother. More than five months after announcing that she and husband Carson McAllister were expecting their first child together, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro finally delivered the "perfect angel" baby boy through an unexpected c-section.

The 27-year-old broke the happy news via Instagram on Monday, January 4. Sharing a black-and-white picture of her hand holding her newborn's, she wrote, "After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!"

Witney's post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from her fellow "DWTS" pro dancers. Daniella Karagach gushed, "Congrats, love you guys." Britt Stewart raved, "Love you Wit!!! Congratulations." Lindsay Arnold joined in the excitement by writing, "cannot wait to meet baby boy!"

Witney, who married Carson on January 1, 2016, gave a hint that she was about to deliver the baby hours prior. Alongside an Instagram snap of her sitting on her hospital bed while cradling her baby bump, she stated, "Alright baby boy, let's do this."

  See also...

The dancer went public with her pregnancy in July 2020. Sharing a photo of herself hugging her husband while holding a positive pregnancy test and sonograms towards the camera, she declared, "Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can't even contain our excitement and joy right now. We found out together with @clearblue , which was so surreal and special!"

"Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real," she continued. "We love this little bean so much already and we can't wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives! #15weekspregnant #mcallisterbaby #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed."

The baby's arrival came just a few days after the second runner-up of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 9 celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband. Sharing a compilation video of their moments together, she penned, "Happy Anniversary honey! The best five years of my life. I love you, I love you, I love you 1000x @carson.mcallister."

You can share this post!

Justin Bieber Distances Self From Hillsong Church Amid Reports of Him Studying to Become Minister

Report: Kate Middleton 'Rebuffed' After Reaching Out to Meghan Markle Following Emotional Interview
Related Posts
Witney Carson Can't Contain Excitement Over First Pregnancy

Witney Carson Can't Contain Excitement Over First Pregnancy

Most Read
Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72
Celebrity

Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj Posts First Pictures of Baby Son: Thank You for Choosing Me to Be Your Mama!

Nicki Minaj Posts First Pictures of Baby Son: Thank You for Choosing Me to Be Your Mama!