Marion Ramsey of 'Police Academy' Fame Dies After Falling Ill

The actress and singer, who was best known for her role as the soft-spoken Officer Laverne Hooks in the 1980s film series, passed away on Thursday, January 7, her management team confirms.

AceShowbiz - Another sad news has come from Hollywood. Marion Ramsey, who was best known for her role as the soft-spoken Officer Laverne Hooks in "Police Academy", passed away at the age of 73 on Thursday, January 7 in Los Angeles.

Confirming the Broadway star's death was her management team. Roger Paul of Roger Paul Inc. first broke the devastating news to Variety. The agency mentioned that she had recently fallen ill. However, the cause of her death has yet to be determined.

In a dedication for Marion, Roger shared with the press, "Marion carried with her a kindness and permeating light that instantly filled a room upon her arrival. The dimming of her light is already felt by those who knew her well." He concluded his statement by adding, "We will miss her, and always love her."

Also offering a tribute were pro wrestler The Iron Sheik and TV presenter Sarah O'Connell. Sheik tweeted, "MARION RAMSEY I LOVE THE ACADEMY POLICE. REMIND ME OF BIG BOSS MAN. GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER," while Sarah wrote, "Very sad to hear that Marion Ramsey has died aged 73. She starred as Officer Laverne Hooks in the Police Academy series. I had the opportunity to meet Marion once, and she was lovely."

In addition to the "Police Academy" film series, Marion was credited in several movies, such as "Lavalantula" and "2 Lava 2 Lantula!" where she reunited with her co-stars in the 1980s film series, Steve Guttenberg and Michael Winslow. She also starred in 2018's indie film "When I Sing", which marks her final acting role.

In television, Marion played one-off roles on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "MacGyver", as well as lending her voice to "The Addams Family" cartoon series from 1992 to 1993. She also co-starred in a number of Broadway shows, including productions of "Grind", "Eubie!" and musical "Hello Dolly".

An active advocate for HIV and AIDS awareness, Marion was survived by her three brothers.