Kylie Jenner Freaks Fans Out After She Unfollows Sofia Richie and More From Her Circle

The unfollowing spree aside, the mom of one lands in hot water after launching self-branded hand sanitizer, prompting people to accuse her of profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Is Kylie Jenner falling out with most of her close friends? The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star sparked the speculations after she did an unfollowing spree on her Instagram account which only left her with 28 accounts in her following list.

Included in the list were mostly her family members. Raising people's eyebrows, the cosmetic mogul apparently hit the unfollow button on pages of some familiar faces including Rosalia and Sofia Richie. She also unfollowed Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson, who are close to the Kardashian clan as they were among those who joined Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble on their recent family vacay to Aspen.

"Everyone was in great spirits and enjoying their vacation. It looked like a nice change of scene and that they were happy being back in the snow and on the mountain," a source previously said of the family getaway that included fun activities including shopping and hitting the slopes.

Also among those whom Kylie didn't wish to see on her timeline were close friend and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, former assistant Victoria Villarroel as well as longtime pal Yris Palmer. Kylie, meanwhile, opted to keep close pal Stassie Karanikolao on her following list.

The unfollowing spree aside, the mom of one landed in hot water after launching self-branded hand sanitizer, prompting people to accuse her of profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic. On January 6, the official Twitter account of Kylie Skin announced, "Our NEW Hand Sanitizer is available now on http://KylieSkin.com! Our Hand Sanitizer is a fast drying, spray cleanser formulated with 80% alcohol to purify and sanitize hands without stickiness while Glycerin helps soothe and protect skin from dryness."

The launch didn't sit well with some Internet users as one tweeted, "Kylie really made kylie skin hand sanitizer…………. like ? Let's profit off a pandemic." Another added, "Wow making a buck off covid. Low."

However, some others came into the reality TV star's defense. "Before she started selling the hand sanitizer she made it at the beginning of the pandemic and donated tons of it. Now people are giving her a hard time? People should get their facts straight first," one fan stated. Similarly, someone else noted, "Kylie donated a bunch of hand sanitizer to my hospital when the pandemic started! They came in handy when everyone was hoarding, Thanks Kylie!"