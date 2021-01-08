 
 

Kylie Jenner Freaks Fans Out After She Unfollows Sofia Richie and More From Her Circle

Kylie Jenner Freaks Fans Out After She Unfollows Sofia Richie and More From Her Circle
Instagram
Celebrity

The unfollowing spree aside, the mom of one lands in hot water after launching self-branded hand sanitizer, prompting people to accuse her of profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Is Kylie Jenner falling out with most of her close friends? The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star sparked the speculations after she did an unfollowing spree on her Instagram account which only left her with 28 accounts in her following list.

Included in the list were mostly her family members. Raising people's eyebrows, the cosmetic mogul apparently hit the unfollow button on pages of some familiar faces including Rosalia and Sofia Richie. She also unfollowed Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson, who are close to the Kardashian clan as they were among those who joined Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble on their recent family vacay to Aspen.

"Everyone was in great spirits and enjoying their vacation. It looked like a nice change of scene and that they were happy being back in the snow and on the mountain," a source previously said of the family getaway that included fun activities including shopping and hitting the slopes.

  See also...

Also among those whom Kylie didn't wish to see on her timeline were close friend and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, former assistant Victoria Villarroel as well as longtime pal Yris Palmer. Kylie, meanwhile, opted to keep close pal Stassie Karanikolao on her following list.

The unfollowing spree aside, the mom of one landed in hot water after launching self-branded hand sanitizer, prompting people to accuse her of profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic. On January 6, the official Twitter account of Kylie Skin announced, "Our NEW Hand Sanitizer is available now on http://KylieSkin.com! Our Hand Sanitizer is a fast drying, spray cleanser formulated with 80% alcohol to purify and sanitize hands without stickiness while Glycerin helps soothe and protect skin from dryness."

The launch didn't sit well with some Internet users as one tweeted, "Kylie really made kylie skin hand sanitizer…………. like ? Let's profit off a pandemic." Another added, "Wow making a buck off covid. Low."

However, some others came into the reality TV star's defense. "Before she started selling the hand sanitizer she made it at the beginning of the pandemic and donated tons of it. Now people are giving her a hard time? People should get their facts straight first," one fan stated. Similarly, someone else noted, "Kylie donated a bunch of hand sanitizer to my hospital when the pandemic started! They came in handy when everyone was hoarding, Thanks Kylie!"

You can share this post!

Jamiroquai's Jay Kay Calls Out 'Freaks' at Capitol Riot After Being Mistaken as One of Them

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Shares Selfie From Pro-Trump Capitol Protest
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Thief

Kylie Jenner Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Thief

Kylie Jenner Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Picture of Newborn Stormi

Kylie Jenner Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Picture of Newborn Stormi

Kylie Jenner Gets Shamed by Anti-Fur Activists When Leaving Beverly Hills Store After Shopping Trip

Kylie Jenner Gets Shamed by Anti-Fur Activists When Leaving Beverly Hills Store After Shopping Trip

Kylie Jenner Beats Kanye West as Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrity With Twice Over His 2020 Income

Kylie Jenner Beats Kanye West as Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrity With Twice Over His 2020 Income

Most Read
Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction
Celebrity

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

Fabolous Ridiculed Over Gushing Post Toward Girlfriend Emily B

Fabolous Ridiculed Over Gushing Post Toward Girlfriend Emily B

Candace Owens Blasts Cosmopolitan for Glamorizing Obesity: You Should be 'Ashamed'

Candace Owens Blasts Cosmopolitan for Glamorizing Obesity: You Should be 'Ashamed'