Jamiroquai's Jay Kay Calls Out 'Freaks' at Capitol Riot After Being Mistaken as One of Them

Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jamiroquai's lead singer Jay Kay has distanced himself from the violence protest at the Capitol Hill on Wednesday, January 6. The singer/songwriter took to his band's official Instagram and Twitter account to set things straight after he was falsely mistaken as one of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The said protester turned heads as he dressed as a Viking. He went shirtless with his face painted red, white and blue. He also wore what appeared to be Viking horns, drawing comparison to Jay who is known for his extravagant headpiece onstage.

A Trump supporter dressed as Viking at Capitol Hill riot.

Jay addressed the comparison in a video posted on Thursday. "Good morning, world," he said cheerfully in the clip. "Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington, [D.C.] last night but I'm afraid I wasn't with those freaks."

The "Virtual Insanity" singer once again stressed that he wasn't involved in any capacity in the Capitol riot, writing in the caption of the video, "Good morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd, stay safe everyone, J xxx."

Later in the video, Jay wished everyone a happy new year and thanked his fans for their birthday messages to him, as he turned 51 years old on December 30, 2020. He jokingly embraced his strands of gray hair.

The collector of exotic cars also addressed the COVID-19 crisis in the U.K. Admitting that he hasn't seen his bandmates for months because of the lockdown, he noted, "The way we treat our animals, farming them, caging them, all the rest of it, we're just going to keep getting this again and again. Hopefully we'll try and learn our lesson."

The Capitol riot Viking has since been identified as Jake Angeli, a Donald Trump supporter known as the QAnon Shaman. He was believed to be one of those people who broke into the Senate chamber on Wednesday.

The FBI is currently investigating the breach into the Capitol Hill to find out who instigated the violence. They have released a call for information on social media for tips on the individuals who participated in the riots.