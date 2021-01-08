 
 

Lars Ulrich Promises Best Ever Metallica Album for Next Studio Installment

Lars Ulrich Promises Best Ever Metallica Album for Next Studio Installment
Instagram
Music

The next studio album by James Hetfield and his bandmates is described as 'the heaviest' and 'the coolest' album that the rock band will have ever made.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Metallica always want to make the "best record" they've ever produced.

The heavy metal group - who formed in 1981 - can't imagine ever giving up making music because they love the "creative process" and always strive to make each new album better than the last.

Asked if they've thought about their plans for their next album yet, drummer Lars Ulrich told Classic Rock magazine, "It's going to be the best album we've ever done! Insert the rest of the cliches - it's the heaviest thing, the coolest…"

"But all kidding aside, if it wasn't because we thought that the best record was still ahead of us, then why keep doing it? In Metallica we love the creative process, and it’s hard for me to imagine that we'll ever stop making records."

  See also...

The drummer insisted the group - which also includes James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo - never compare their albums to their previous efforts, and he wouldn't want to change anything about their back catalogue because each record represents a period in time for the band.

"I don't think like that at all. Each record to me is a picture of a time period. 1988, …And Justice for All, that was what we did and we made all those choices, and I'm happy accepting it," he said. "Sometimes I think why did we do that and what were we thinking, without necessarily wanting to change it."

"But of the ones that we've done, it's with Hardwired that I have the fewest bewildered questions about the choices we made."

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping the band off the road, Lars has kept his skills sharp by playing along to their most recent studio album, 2016's "Hardwired... To Self Destruct", as well as Rage Against the Machine's self-titled 1992 LP.

"Another record I've played along to is Rage Against the Machine, that first album ('92)," he added. "That has been the soundtrack to this pandemic for me. I'm just blasting those songs, and they sound more relevant and more contemporary than they ever have."

You can share this post!

Mayim Bialik Stunned by Jim Parson's Offer to Lead His New Show

Ariel Pink Denies Storming the Capitol Despite Attending Pro-Trump White House Rally
Related Posts
Metallica Pledge $250K Donation to Aid Wildfire Relief Efforts

Metallica Pledge $250K Donation to Aid Wildfire Relief Efforts

Metallica and My Chemical Romance to Headline 2021 Aftershock After This Year's Event Is Canceled

Metallica and My Chemical Romance to Headline 2021 Aftershock After This Year's Event Is Canceled

James Hetfield Offers Explanation Behind Metallica's Cancellation of Two Festival Shows

James Hetfield Offers Explanation Behind Metallica's Cancellation of Two Festival Shows

Metallica and Shawn Mendes Support Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts With Generous Donations

Metallica and Shawn Mendes Support Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts With Generous Donations

Most Read
The Weeknd's Fans Convinced He Takes a Jab at Ex Bella Hadid in 'Save Your Tears' Music Video
Music

The Weeknd's Fans Convinced He Takes a Jab at Ex Bella Hadid in 'Save Your Tears' Music Video

The Weeknd's 'New Face' in 'Save Your Tears' Music Video Shocks Fans

The Weeknd's 'New Face' in 'Save Your Tears' Music Video Shocks Fans

Cardi B Defends Herself After Turning Off 'WAP' When She's Joined by Daughter Kulture

Cardi B Defends Herself After Turning Off 'WAP' When She's Joined by Daughter Kulture

Terri Nunn Apologizes After Performing at Donald Trump's Resort on New Year's Eve

Terri Nunn Apologizes After Performing at Donald Trump's Resort on New Year's Eve

Eminem Reveals Near-Fatal Drug Overdose Almost Stripped Him of Rapping Skills

Eminem Reveals Near-Fatal Drug Overdose Almost Stripped Him of Rapping Skills

Chynna Phillips Hopes New Christian Channel Will Boost Flop Album Sale

Chynna Phillips Hopes New Christian Channel Will Boost Flop Album Sale

SZA Not Mad About Grammy Losses

SZA Not Mad About Grammy Losses

Ceraadi Calls Out Saweetie and Doja Cat for Copying Their 'BFF' Song for 'Best Friend'

Ceraadi Calls Out Saweetie and Doja Cat for Copying Their 'BFF' Song for 'Best Friend'

Megan Thee Stallion Shades Tory Lanez and DaBaby's Upcoming Collab, Tory Responds

Megan Thee Stallion Shades Tory Lanez and DaBaby's Upcoming Collab, Tory Responds

Grammys 2021 Gets Delayed Amid Pandemic

Grammys 2021 Gets Delayed Amid Pandemic

SAG Bosses Not Happy as New Grammy Date Clashes With Their Awards

SAG Bosses Not Happy as New Grammy Date Clashes With Their Awards

The Weeknd Is Not Included in 2021 Grammys Performers Line-Up After Snub

The Weeknd Is Not Included in 2021 Grammys Performers Line-Up After Snub

Lars Ulrich Promises Best Ever Metallica Album for Next Studio Installment

Lars Ulrich Promises Best Ever Metallica Album for Next Studio Installment