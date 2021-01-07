Tomi Lahren Dubs Democrats Hypocrite for Condemning Capitol Riot

Instagram Celebrity

The conservative political commentator accuses the liberals of crying 'crocodile tears' as she claims that they were supporting violent protests during the Black Live Matters movement.

AceShowbiz - Tomi Lahren has launched a new attack at Democrats amid the chaos that erupted at the Capitol building. The conservative political commentator accused the liberals of being hypocrite for condemning the protest by Donald Trump supporters while they were backing the violent protests during the Black Live Matters movement months ago.

"Funny to see liberals suddenly so against protesting. Weird," Tomi called out the Democrats on Twitter on Wednesday, January 6. While she claimed to be "very disappointed in the acts of destruction/lawlessness at the Capitol today," she took issue with liberals' reactions to the riot.

"...but for liberals to act like they are suddenly so appalled & disgusted by chaos & protest is the biggest load of BS. Y'all loved this kind of thing(and worse) all summer," she claimed, before adding, "Save your crocodile tears!"

The 28-year-old went on insisting, "And unlike you liberals and Democrats, I will denounce rioting and denounce violence. Y'all passed off your bulls**t as 'justice' for 3 months plus. I'll go ahead and be consistent. I don't support thuggery from any side. I'm sure you've got some agitators mixed in out there, too."

Tomi also addressed her tweet to Trump supporters, urging them, "DO NOT act like thug liberals. We are better than this! We respect law enforcement and we respect property. Do not become them." She reminded them in another tweet, "If you're in DC today in support of @realDonaldTrump remember you are a representation and reflection of all those patriots who couldn't be there, who couldn't take off work on a Wednesday. Act accordingly. Leave thuggery and violence for liberals. You're better than this."

Tomi's tweets were soon met with criticism from liberals, who pointed out the discrepancy between the BLM protests and the Capitol riot. "THIS IS TERRORISM, WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT?" one responded to the political pundit's tweet.

"One group protested unjust murder at the hands of law enforcement. The other protested democracy," another argued. Similarly, a third user claimed, "One group protested bc they were (and ARE) being killed. One group 'protested' bc they didn't get their way. One group looted (but most of the looters were apolitical idiots) and tore down confederate monuments. One group stormed the capital. They're not the same damned thing."

Some others mocked Tomi for declaring prior to the election results that conservatives wouldn't be rioting if Trump lost the election. "No we aren't going to loot or riot, but we are for damn sure going to keep fighting! You're not gonna steal this so brazenly," so she tweeted back in November.

In another tweet, she brazenly stated, "If @realDonaldTrump were to lose (he won't) his supporters will go to work tomorrow just as we do everyday. When Biden loses, his 'supporters' will likely loot and riot. Tells you everything you need to know! #Trump2020."

The Capitol riot has left one person killed. The victim, who was shot in the neck during the protest, has been identified as a 35-year-old woman named Ashli Babbitt from San Diego.

Police declared the Capitol has been secured by evening, allowing the lawmakers to hold a meeting where they confirmed Joe Biden's election win. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said during the Congress meeting, "We are going to finish exactly what we started. ... And we will certify the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Criminal behavior will never dominate the United States Congress."