John Rhys-Davies Hints at His Return to New 'Indiana Jones' Movie

The actor who played Sallah in the first and third 'Indiana Jones' movies is keen to reprise his role in the upcoming fifth installment to be directed by James Mangold.

Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Rhys-Davies has hinted at an appearance in the forthcoming "Indiana Jones" sequel.

The 76-year-old actor played the role of Sallah in both "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and, speaking to ComingSoon.net, the star suggested he could reprise the role in the upcoming fifth movie.

Explaining he believes that the movie's production won't begin in May (21) as suggested due the coronavirus crisis, John said, "I understand the film is going to be made, allegedly in May."

"I have the slightest skepticism that the world will be able to shoot a movie like that in May. I suppose it is possible that I will be asked to be in it. If nominated I will serve!"

"But I think we ought to wait a little bit longer and, you know, let our masters actually make announcements and then you can either share my joy or my disappointment. Is that suitably diplomatic?"

"Indiana Jones 5" is slated for release in 2022 and will see James Mangold take over as director from Steven Spielberg, who remains involved on the project as a producer.

Harrison Ford will once again play the iconic adventurer, with the screen legend previously insisting, "We're determined to get it right before we get it made... We're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best."

The plot is still kept under tight wraps, but the upcoming movie is expected to "conclude" Indiana Jones' journey.