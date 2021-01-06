 
 

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'
Instagram
Celebrity

The actress' offensive remarks about the hip-hop star are met with immediate criticism as one person tweets, 'Why Vivica fox call young thug a sexy cockroach it be all hell if the tables turned.'

  • Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Vivica A. Fox has a rather questionable way in complimenting Young Thug. The reality TV star mentions the "City Girls" rapper in the Tuesday, January 5 episode of Fox Soul's "Cocktails With Queens" alongside Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy and Syleena Johnson.

In the outing, the co-hosts discussed the rapper with Claudia asking Vivica if she found Thug attractive. To the question, Vivica responded, "You know, he's just like a good sexy ass looking cockroach." She went on explaining, "And I don't mean that mean. He looks like-- it's like the hair, you know what I mean? He's got rockstar qualities. Like, he would be a great animation character."

Claudia continued with the questions, asking if Vivica would "let the cockroach live" if she found it in the kitchen. "I meant that in the kindest term, though. Cause his features, they're just very--but he's very rockstar, he loves his diamonds, he loves fashion, he loves pushing buttons and he makes good music," Vivica replied.

  See also...

Vivica's remarks about the hip-hop star were met with immediate criticism. "Why Vivica fox call young thug a sexy cockroach it be all hell if the tables turned," an Internet user wrote on Twitter. "I can't believe she said Thug look like a sexy cockroach smh," another person commented.

"2021 can we all stop addressing BLACK PEOPLE AS ROACHES ?????? Woman or man its messed up & its not funny at all," someone else urged. "But let the rolls reverse and everyone would call him a colorist she dead wrong for that," another person said.

Meanwhile, some others noted that women had experienced this before. "Oh well. She said what she said! Black men be saying the same about dark skin black women," a user wrote. Pointing out the double standard, one person added, "If a man said this about a woman he would be canceled."

Young Thug has yet to respond to the remarks.

You can share this post!

Kanye West 'Is Sad, But Okay' as Kim Kardashian Is Preparing to Divorce Him

Bean Dad Wants to Atone for Insensitive Tweets About Daughter and Racist Remarks
Related Posts
Vivica A. Fox Declared Free of Covid-19 After Taking Another Test

Vivica A. Fox Declared Free of Covid-19 After Taking Another Test

Vivica A. Fox 'Terribly Sorry' for Having to Pull Out Pre-Emmys Show Over COVID-19 Diagnosis

Vivica A. Fox 'Terribly Sorry' for Having to Pull Out Pre-Emmys Show Over COVID-19 Diagnosis

Vivica A. Fox Says Black Lives Matter Will be Donald Trump's Downfall

Vivica A. Fox Says Black Lives Matter Will be Donald Trump's Downfall

Vivica A. Fox Calls Liam Hemsworth 'Very Giving' Scene Partner

Vivica A. Fox Calls Liam Hemsworth 'Very Giving' Scene Partner

Most Read
Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage
Celebrity

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan