JoJo Siwa Reacts to 'Inappropriate' Kids Board Game: They Don't Run Every Aspect by Me
Addressing the controversy caused by a Nickelodeon-branded game called JoJo's Juice, the YouTube star assures that it has now stopped being made and pulled from all shelves wherever it's being sold.

  • Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa has responded to the controversy surrounding the kids board game that features her name. Upon learning that a Nickelodeon-branded game called JoJo's Juice contains "inappropriate" content, the YouTube sensation made it clear that the company did not "run every aspect by [her]" when producing it.

The 17-year-old star offered her clarification via Instagram and TikTok on Monday, January 4. "Over the weekend, it has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has really inappropriate content," she kicked off her explanation video.

"Now when companies make these games, they don't run every aspect by me, so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards," she clarified. "When I first saw this, I was really, really, really upset at how gross these questions were, and so I brought it to Nickelodeon's attention immediately."

The "Dance Moms" alum went on to assure that the game, which targeted children at the age of six and above, has since been stopped from being made and was "also pulled from all shelves wherever it's being sold." She added, "I hope you all know that I would've never ever ever approved or agreed to be associated with this game if I would've seen these cards before they started selling it."

Before wrapping up, JoJo thanked fans "for bringing this to [her] attention, so that way [she] could put a stop to it and [she] could get it fixed immediately." She ended her message by greeting her followers, "I love you all so much, and I hope you have an awesome 2021."

JoJo's statement came after a Facebook user brought attention to playing cards from JoJo's Juice that feature controversial questions. They included "Who in this room would you most like to date," "Have you ever stolen from a store," and "Have you ever walked in on someone naked or had someone walk in on you?"

Nickelodeon and Spin Master Games, who manufactured JoJo's Juice, confirmed that they no longer made it and have pulled it from the marketplace. "We respect and value the relationship JoJo Siwa has with her fans and take the concerns raised regarding the game 'JoJo's Juice' very seriously," they said in a joint statement. "This game is no longer being manufactured and we have requested that retailers pull any remaining product from their shelves."

