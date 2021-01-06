 
 

Ne-Yo Proposes to Wife With New Ring After Reconciliation

Ne-Yo Proposes to Wife With New Ring After Reconciliation
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'U 2 Luv' singer pops the big question again and presents his wife with a new diamond ring as they celebrate the New Year together after their reconciliation.

  • Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - R&B star Ne-Yo is set to renew his wedding vows with his wife Crystal Smith after reconciling during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The "U 2 Luv" hitmaker had been heading for divorce in early 2020 after parting ways with the mother of his two youngest children, and he even filed legal papers to make the split official in late March.

However, the estranged couple ended up using the singer's unexpected downtime to work on its marital issues, and Ne-Yo and Crystal emerged from the shutdown with a new respect and appreciation for one another.

On New Year's Eve (31Dec20), Ne-Yo decided to pledge his love to his wife once again by proposing to Crystal and presenting her with a huge new sparkler.

In video footage of the sweet moment posted to Instagram, the couple can be seen dancing to Rihanna's "We Found Love" hit before Ne-Yo addresses his wife and their reunion.

  See also...

"We have decided that this is our forever, yes?" he asks Crystal, as she nods in agreement. "I need you to know there is nobody else on the face of the planet I would rather be with, and with that being said... Crystal Renay Smith, will you marry me again?"

Crystal has since shared her love for Ne-Yo in her own social media posts, gushing, "They say I'm crazy for loving you, but baby they just don't know. My twin flame. I'll love (you) for a thousand years and then I'll love you for a thousand more."

She also showed off her giant new diamond ring and declared, "And d**n, babe! You did that! It's a d**n glacier on my finger!"

The couple originally tied the knot in 2016.

Ne-Yo was previously engaged to Monyetta Shaw, with whom he shares two older kids.

You can share this post!

Check Out Chris Pratt's Reaction When Arnold Schwarzenegger Mistakenly Calls Him Chris Evans

Cardi B Defends Herself After Turning Off 'WAP' When She's Joined by Daughter Kulture
Related Posts
Ne-Yo Plans to Have New Baby to Seal Reunion With Wife

Ne-Yo Plans to Have New Baby to Seal Reunion With Wife

Ne-Yo Sucks Wife Crystal Smith's Boob in PDA-Filled Video

Ne-Yo Sucks Wife Crystal Smith's Boob in PDA-Filled Video

Ne-Yo's Baby Mama Monyetta Shaw Shows Off New Ring as She Announces Engagement

Ne-Yo's Baby Mama Monyetta Shaw Shows Off New Ring as She Announces Engagement

Ne-Yo and Wife Hit Back at Critics of His Controversial 'Sacrifice' Remarks at George Floyd Funeral

Ne-Yo and Wife Hit Back at Critics of His Controversial 'Sacrifice' Remarks at George Floyd Funeral

Most Read
Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage
Celebrity

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake