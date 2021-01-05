Rocker Alexi Laiho Dies at 41 After Suffering From Long-Term Health Issues

Facebook Celebrity

The former frontman of death metal band Children of Bodom has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Helsinki following his battle with various health issues.

Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alexi Laiho, former frontman with Finnish death metal band Children of Bodom, has died aged 41.

Supergroup Bodom After Midnight, which the influential guitarist formed with Daniel Freyberg last year, after Children of Bodom dissolved in 2019, confirmed Alexi's death in a statement issued on Monday (4Jan20) via Napalm Records.

"It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Alexi Laiho," they tweeted. "We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of our dear friend and band member. Daniel, Mitja & Waltteri (sic)."

According to reports, Alexi died at home in Helsinki, Finland, last week (27Dec20-3Jan21) after reportedly suffering from "long term health issues."

The musician's cause of death is unknown.

"We lost a brother. The world lost a phenomenal songwriter and one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Memories and Alexi's music will live forever. Our thoughts are with Alexi's family during this difficult time," his former Children of Bodom bandmates Jaska Raatikainen, Henkka T. Blacksmith, and Janne Wirman, wrote on social media.

While his wife, Kelli Wright-Laiho, shared, "Alexi was the most loving and magnificent husband and father. Our hearts are eternally broken."

"We are all absolutely shocked and devastated," added Laiho's sister. "We ask for privacy and understanding during these hard times. My little brother's funeral will take place privately."

Alexi founded Children of Bodom in 1993 with drummer Jaska Raatikainen, initially under the name Inearthed.

They released a total of 10 studio albums until the group's demise two years ago.

In spring 2009, Children of Bodom were forced to cancel the rest of their North American No Fear Energy Tour when Alexi broke his wrist after falling out of his bunk while on the road in Texas.

He had hoped to continue the run, but was forced to axe the last six dates as he was still in a great deal of pain.

Three years later the group cancelled two European shows after Alexi was hopsitalised with "extreme stomach pain."

Days later they announced that Alexi was suffering from a "serious infection."

Children of Bodom played their last show at the Icehall in Helsinki, dubbed A Chapter Called Children of Bodom, in December 2019.

Last March, Alexi and Daniel unveiled Bodom After Midnight, named after the song of the same name on their album "Follow the Reaper".

The band made their live debut on 23 October (20) in Seinajoki, Finland.