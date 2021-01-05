Jodie Whittaker Rumored to Leave 'Doctor Who' After Season 13

BBC TV

Rumor has it, the actress who plays the thirteenth incarnation of the Time Lord will not return to reprise her role after completing the upcoming 13th season.

Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jodie Whittaker is reportedly gearing up to leave "Doctor Who" at the end of the current series.

The actress made history as the first female incarnation of the Time Lord, but is believed to have told BBC bosses that she's hanging up her Sonic Screwdriver once and for all after the upcoming 13th season.

"It's all very hush-hush but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration," a source told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. "Her departure is top secret but at some point over the coming months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed. It's very exciting."

When contacted about the report, the BBC played coy, issuing a statement which read, "We won't be commenting on any speculation around Jodie's future on the show."

If the report of Jodie's departure is correct, she would be the third Doctor to leave the programme after three seasons - following in the footsteps of Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.

The report about her exit comes after it was announced that British comedian John Bishop is joining the show for the next season.

Bishop made his debut on the show in an episode airing Friday, January 1. At the end of the outing, he was announced as the Time Lord's companion for the next installment.

"I have loved the last few months on set and I am looking forward to working with the brilliant team in 2021," he tweeted after the episode. "Honour to join such a legendary show."