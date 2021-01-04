'Harry Potter' Actor Devon Murray Looks Forward to Make Amazing Memories With Baby Boy

Instagram Celebrity

The actor, who played Seamus Finnigan in the fantasy film franchise, excitedly announces that his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey has given birth to their first child together.

Jan 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Devon Murray is officially a first-time father. Announcing that he and his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey have welcomed their first child together, the actor who is best known for his portrayal of Seamus Finnigan in "Harry Potter" film series gushed that he looks forward to making amazing memories with their baby boy.

On Sunday, January 3, the 32-year-old shared on Instagram a picture of a cupcake with a blue footprint while his newborn was sleeping in the background. "Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy 'Cooper Michael Murray' weighing 6lbs 10oz. Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end," he announced.

"It still hasn't sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can't wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family," he continued raving. "I'm so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I'm so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can't wait to have you both home. It's so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe."

Devon's post was met with congratulatory comments from his "Harry Potter" co-stars. One in particular was Evanna Lynch who exclaimed, "Yayyyy beautiful news!!!! Congratulations Devon and Shannon!!!" Afshan Azad sent similar sentiment, "Congratulations Devon! Such amazing news for you and Shannon!" Daniel Portman of "Game of Thrones" chimed in, "Amazing brother, congratulations! What a great start to the year!"

The Irish actor, who has been dating Shannon since 2018, confirmed his girlfriend's pregnancy via Instagram back in July 2020. Posting a photo of a baby onesie and a series of sonograms, he declared, "Baby Murray - 14th of January 2021."

One month later, Devon once again used the photo-sharing platform to unveil his then-unborn baby's gender. "So today all my dreams and wishes came true. I've always wanted a little son. Thank you so much Shannon for making me the happiest guy on the planet #itsaboy #love #icantwait," he captioned the August post.