Carly Waddell Shuts Down Evan Bass' Ex-Wife's Claims About Their Split Timeline

Marie Bass made the shocking claims during her appearance on the 'Reality Steve' podcast on Thursday, December 31, saying that Carly and Evan, who got married in 2017, actually split almost 2 years ago.

AceShowbiz - Carly Waddell is setting straight the records. In a YouTube video that the former "The Bachelor" star uploaded on Sunday, January 3, she clapped back at Evan Bass' ex-wife Marie Bass over her speculation about the timeline of Carly and Evan's separation after getting married in 2017.

"There's been weird stuff going on about people asking me when we separated," Carly said in the video without name-dropping Marie. Unlike Marie's claim which stated that they split almost 2 years ago, Carly shared that she and Evan "separated the day after Thanksgiving," though "they've been going to therapy for years."

The 35-year-old TV star then further offered details about their split. "We tried for a really long time to make it work. We went to therapy," she shared. "We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves and, ultimately, I think that was our biggest downfall. ... If you don't have a foundation for yourself, then you crumble."

The Texas native, who shares two children Bella (2) and Charlie (13 months) with Evan, continued, "I always told him, if he wanted out it was his call because I just am not a person that would ever be out. ... What are you gonna do? If somebody doesn't wanna be with you, they don't wanna be with you and you sage."

"He was sitting right where I'm sitting," she went on to say. "I found this house and Evan told me to buy this house and then he told me he didn't want to live in it. So, here we are."

She went on hoping that "2021 is gonna be just great," adding, "I'm focusing on the future and this is the last time I really want to talk about any of this because I don't want to be sad anymore. I want to be happy because I deserve it."

Marie made the shocking claims during her appearance on the "Reality Steve" podcast on Thursday, December 31. "I want to say it was February of '19 that she left and moved to Pegram, [Tennessee]," Marie claimed at the time. "She left him when she wasn't even showing with [son] Charlie yet."

Carly and Evan announced their split on December 23, 2020. "We have made the difficult decision to separate," the former couple said in a joint statement. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."