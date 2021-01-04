 
 

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

The 'High Off Life' rapper is rumored to tie the knot with his girlfriend Dess Dior after he was seen wearing a tuxedo and she donning what looked like a bridal gown.

  • Jan 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Is Future married? The 37-year-old father of six sparked marriage rumors after his pictures with girlfriend Destiny Bailey, better known as Dess Dior, on New Year's Eve made their round on the internet.

The hip-hop star donned a tuxedo and his new lover wore a white tulle dress that looked like a bridal gown complete with a headpiece jewelry. The couple held hands while being surrounded by elaborate decorations.

The couple also enjoyed a dinner with their friends to ring in 2021. He was still in his tuxedo with a bowtie while she changed into a white evening gown. They kissed before toasting for the New Year.

Future and Dess Dior were romantically linked in November 2020 after they were spotted hanging out together on numerous occasions. The new lovebirds eventually confirmed their romance by taking a steamy selfie on Instagram.

The couple continued to get lovey dovey on social media. He showed his love by gifting her diamond earrings. "It's the clarity for me," he captioned his post. Meanwhile, she posted their pictures with a gushing message, "New Year, more blessings."

Future previously dated Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori Harvey. While he moved on with Dess Dior, Lori is now romantically linked to Michael B. Jordan.

Lori sparked dating rumors with the "Black Panther" actor after they were seen traveling together over Thanksgiving holiday and again before New Year's Eve. Both remained tight lips about the nature of their relationship. She even rolled her eyes when one of her Instagram followers tried to get her to spill the identity of her new man.

