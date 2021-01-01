 
 

Lucy Hale Shocked by How Quickly 'Pretty Little Liars' Is Picked Up for Reboot

The Aria Montgomery depicter admits to being caught off guard when she heard her teen television show is getting rebooted only three years after it concluded.

  • Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lucy Hale was surprised by the speed at which a "Pretty Little Liars" reboot has been picked up.

The actress starred as Aria Montgomery in the much-loved teen TV show from 2010 to 2017 when it ended after seven seasons.

The show has now been snapped up for a reboot at HBO Max, but Lucy admitted she was stunned by how quickly a new trip to Rosewood has been planned.

Asked for her feelings on the reboot, Lucy said, "I'm like, 'Whoa, already they're doing this!' "

However, she was quick to add that she is "supportive" of everyone involved in the new show.

"Look I'm supportive of all of everyone, I think it's great that this'll give people an opportunity to create a career," she smiled during the interview with Billboard. "I mean, the show was big. And I don't know what they're going to do with it exactly but I think it's gonna be all new characters, just sort of the same premise."

And when it comes to whether or not she'll ever make a cameo in the reboot, Lucy insisted that while she's "curious," she doesn't "know enough about it" to sign up.

"I think it's going to be a lot edgier, a lot sexier, and I'm like, 'Ooh. Why didn't they do that with our version of it?' But that's ok," she laughed.

Lucy Hale previously said she was "too protective" to have the TV show brought back without her. "I'm so protective of this show So I feel like when the time comes that they want to do it with a whole new cast, I might have to produce it because I'm way too protective of it," she said earlier this year.

