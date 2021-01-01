 
 

Tina Louise Leads Tribute to 'Gilligan's Island' Co-Star Dawn Wells Following Her Death

Warner Bros. Television
The last surviving member of the original 'Gilligan's Island' cast has paid tribute to her castmate who recently passed away from coronavirus complications.

  • Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tina Louise, the last surviving member of the original "Gilligan's Island" cast, has led tributes to her late co-star Dawn Wells.

Pin-up Wells, who starred as Mary Ann Summers in the much-loved TV show, died on Wednesday morning (30Dec20) in Los Angeles from complications due to the coronavirus. She was 82.

Following her death, Tina Louise - who played Ginger Grant on "Gilligan's Island" - said in a statement to CNN, "I was sad to learn of Dawn's passing, I will always remember her kindness to me."

"We shared in creating a cultural landmark that has continued to bring comfort and smiles to people during this difficult time. I hope that people will remember her the way that I do - always with a smile on her face."

Other stars turned to social media to remember Wells, with Bruce Campbell writing on Twitter, "It was my honour at a recent Saturn awards to acknowledge that Dawn, as her character Mary Ann, was WAY hotter than Ginger. You are an icon, Dawn. Live on."

"Glee" actress Jane Lynch tweeted, "Oh, this so sad. Bon voyage, Mary Ann" while "General Hospital" star Kin Shriner wrote, "R.I.P. Dawn Wells . We all had a crush on Mary Ann ! #GilligansIsland."

Dawn Wells' credits include the TV shows "Fantasy Island", "Love Boat", and "Growing Pains". She also reprised her role as the voice of Mary Ann in "Gilligan's Planet" in 1982.

She voiced her final role, as Gumbalina Toothington, in "Captain Underpants" and the "Ghastly Danger of the Ghost Dentist" last year (19).

