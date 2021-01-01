 
 

Mark Hamill Sends Prayers to 'Star Wars' Voice Actor Tom Kane Following Massive Stroke

Mark Hamill Sends Prayers to 'Star Wars' Voice Actor Tom Kane Following Massive Stroke
WENN/Twitter
Celebrity

The original Luke Skywalker depicter wishes the 'Star Wars' voice actor a full recovery after the latter suffered a massive stroke that landed him in a hospital.

  • Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mark Hamill is wishing for a full recovery for "Star Wars" voice actor Tom Kane after a massive stroke robbed him of his ability to speak fluently.

The 58 year old's daughter, Sam, revealed her father's health crisis in a Facebook post on Wednesday (30Dec20), explaining he was hospitalised in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri in early November and has been in therapy ever since.

"About two months ago he had a left side stroke that gave him right sided weakness and damage to the speech center of his brain," Sam explained on the actor's official profile. "This means right now he cannot efficiently communicate verbally, nor read or spell."

"He is still competent and very much himself, but can only get out a few words right now."

  See also...

She went on to share the sad news that although Kane is making progress, doctors fear "he may not do voiceovers again" although he is staying positive. "(He) remains in good spirits and his extreme stubbornness has helped him already show improvements in speech," Sam added.

The news struck a chord with "Star Wars" icon Hamill, who sent his best wishes to Kane via Twitter.

"Tom Kane is an enormously gifted actor & a genuinely nice person," he tweeted. "I look forward to him making a complete & full recovery. I know the Voice-Over Community & his countless fans feel exactly the same way. Sending love to him & the entire Kane family."

Kane began his voiceover career at the age of 15 and is famed for bringing Jedi Master Yoda and Admiral Yularen to life onscreen in the animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" series as well as the 2008 movie.

In addition, Kane voiced Admiral Ackbar in 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", and has also used his talents for roles in animated franchises including "Lego Star Wars", "Archer", "Robot Chicken", "The Powerpuff Girls", "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes", "The Smurfs", "Wolverine and the X-Men", "Kim Possible", and "Shrek the Third".

You can share this post!

Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols
Related Posts
Mark Hamill Leading Tribute to Late Darth Vader Star Dave Prowse

Mark Hamill Leading Tribute to Late Darth Vader Star Dave Prowse

Mark Hamill Moves 'Star Wars' Superfan to Tears With Surprise Meet-and-Greet

Mark Hamill Moves 'Star Wars' Superfan to Tears With Surprise Meet-and-Greet

Mark Hamill Treats Girl With R2-D2 Bionic Arm to Surprise Video Chat

Mark Hamill Treats Girl With R2-D2 Bionic Arm to Surprise Video Chat

Mark Hamill Quits Facebook Over Its Political-Ad Policies

Mark Hamill Quits Facebook Over Its Political-Ad Policies

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Lori Loughlin's Release From Prison Gets Janet Hubert Fuming Over White Privilege

Lori Loughlin's Release From Prison Gets Janet Hubert Fuming Over White Privilege

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

James Charles and Bobby Lytes Vying for Lil Nas X After Rapper's Boyfriend Vacancy

James Charles and Bobby Lytes Vying for Lil Nas X After Rapper's Boyfriend Vacancy

Billie Eilish Left Amused by Loss of About 100,000 Followers After Posting Breast Art Pictures

Billie Eilish Left Amused by Loss of About 100,000 Followers After Posting Breast Art Pictures