Mark Hamill Sends Prayers to 'Star Wars' Voice Actor Tom Kane Following Massive Stroke

The original Luke Skywalker depicter wishes the 'Star Wars' voice actor a full recovery after the latter suffered a massive stroke that landed him in a hospital.

Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mark Hamill is wishing for a full recovery for "Star Wars" voice actor Tom Kane after a massive stroke robbed him of his ability to speak fluently.

The 58 year old's daughter, Sam, revealed her father's health crisis in a Facebook post on Wednesday (30Dec20), explaining he was hospitalised in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri in early November and has been in therapy ever since.

"About two months ago he had a left side stroke that gave him right sided weakness and damage to the speech center of his brain," Sam explained on the actor's official profile. "This means right now he cannot efficiently communicate verbally, nor read or spell."

"He is still competent and very much himself, but can only get out a few words right now."

She went on to share the sad news that although Kane is making progress, doctors fear "he may not do voiceovers again" although he is staying positive. "(He) remains in good spirits and his extreme stubbornness has helped him already show improvements in speech," Sam added.

The news struck a chord with "Star Wars" icon Hamill, who sent his best wishes to Kane via Twitter.

"Tom Kane is an enormously gifted actor & a genuinely nice person," he tweeted. "I look forward to him making a complete & full recovery. I know the Voice-Over Community & his countless fans feel exactly the same way. Sending love to him & the entire Kane family."

Kane began his voiceover career at the age of 15 and is famed for bringing Jedi Master Yoda and Admiral Yularen to life onscreen in the animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" series as well as the 2008 movie.

In addition, Kane voiced Admiral Ackbar in 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", and has also used his talents for roles in animated franchises including "Lego Star Wars", "Archer", "Robot Chicken", "The Powerpuff Girls", "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes", "The Smurfs", "Wolverine and the X-Men", "Kim Possible", and "Shrek the Third".