 
 

Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols

The 'Pose' actor explains he might have to wear just one outfit when co-hosting the annual 'Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve' this year due to the strict rules amid pandemic.

  • Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billy Porter might be stuck wearing just one outfit to co-host "Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve" marathon on TV in America on Thursday (31Dec20) due to COVID protocols.

The "Pose" star, who is known for his wild costumes at red carpet events, changed three times while anchoring the New Orleans, Louisiana portion of the show last year (19), but he doesn't expect to dazzle too often in New York City on Thursday, revealing coronavirus concerns have impacted his glamorous plans.

"There's so many (coronavirus) protocols in place...," he says. "I might just have to have one (outfit)."

He's also a bit worried about the frosty weather in Times Square, adding, "It's also cold and I don't know where I'm going to change. We're working all that out right now."

Billy and his co-hosts, Lucy Hale and Ryan Seacrest, will also be joined for the annual New York City ball drop by musical guests Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jimmie Allen.

As well as hosting, Porter and his "Kinky Boots" collaborator Cyndi Lauper will be performing her hit "True Colors" together as part of the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" event.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is expected to hit the stage to deliver her first-ever live performance of her newest single, "In the Morning", during the annual New Year show.

On her way to the performance, the "On the Floor" hitmaker took over New York's Times Square station.

