 
 

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online
WENN
Celebrity

The photo in question features the 'Willow' songstress sporting a pink wig while taking a bathroom selfie in front of the mirror with her boyfriend, who goes shirtless.

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's privacy has apparently been breached. The couple, who has been keeping their relationship low-key, has reportedly got one of their private and intimate pictures leaked online.

In the said photo which has gone viral, the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and her boyfriend took a selfie together in front of the bathroom mirror. She was wearing a pink/magenta wig, a gray bralette and jeans.

Taylor was holding her phone to take the selfie while standing behind her beau, who was shirtless and wearing gray sweatpants. He appeared to be in the midst of his shaving routine as he held what looked like a razor while touching his neck.

  See also...

Words are the photo leaked online after Taylor's phone got hacked. Neither the "Cardigan" songstress nor the British actor has confirmed if it was them on the picture, which has gone viral for several days now. However, Swifties are convinced that it was indeed the country-turned-pop superstar after recognizing some of her accessories.

"It's her. Taken last day of 2016, obviously getting ready for a new years party," one claimed, before pointing out, "Guy on pic is her BF that she met earlier in 2016. she's also photographed with the same headband in other pics."

"People have already figured out the headband is hers, she's been photographed wearing that necklace and the moles on her torso line up," the same person continued to argue. "It's her."

Some others have rallied behind Taylor and asked for the photo to be deleted to respect her privacy. "Guys someone hасkеd Tауlоr and lеаkеd a picture. Plеаѕе delete it аnd іf уоu haven't ѕееn it, don't worry аbоut іt :)," one implored. Another posted a similar message on Twitter, "wаіt someone hасkеd tауlоr аnd lеаkеd a рісturе оf hеr and jое? аnуwауѕ mауbе dоn't ѕрrеаd it ѕіnсе it wаѕn't posted bу сhоісе."

You can share this post!

'GOTG' Star Pom Klementieff Trolls Chris Pratt Following Best-Worst Chris Debate

John Legend Treated to Ultimate Math-Off Competition for 42nd Birthday Celebration
Related Posts
Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Maintains Reign On Billboard 200 In Its Second Week

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Maintains Reign On Billboard 200 In Its Second Week

Taylor Swift Debuts 'Tis the Damn Season' Instagram Filter

Taylor Swift Debuts 'Tis the Damn Season' Instagram Filter

Taylor Swift Nabs Eighth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With Suprise Set 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift Nabs Eighth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With Suprise Set 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift Makes History as 'Evermore' Debuts at No. 1 in U.K.

Taylor Swift Makes History as 'Evermore' Debuts at No. 1 in U.K.

Most Read
Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors
Celebrity

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

Iggy Azalea Hopes Things Change for the Better After Talking to Playboi Carti Following Drama

Iggy Azalea Hopes Things Change for the Better After Talking to Playboi Carti Following Drama