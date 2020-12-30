Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

WENN Celebrity

The photo in question features the 'Willow' songstress sporting a pink wig while taking a bathroom selfie in front of the mirror with her boyfriend, who goes shirtless.

Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's privacy has apparently been breached. The couple, who has been keeping their relationship low-key, has reportedly got one of their private and intimate pictures leaked online.

In the said photo which has gone viral, the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and her boyfriend took a selfie together in front of the bathroom mirror. She was wearing a pink/magenta wig, a gray bralette and jeans.

Taylor was holding her phone to take the selfie while standing behind her beau, who was shirtless and wearing gray sweatpants. He appeared to be in the midst of his shaving routine as he held what looked like a razor while touching his neck.

Words are the photo leaked online after Taylor's phone got hacked. Neither the "Cardigan" songstress nor the British actor has confirmed if it was them on the picture, which has gone viral for several days now. However, Swifties are convinced that it was indeed the country-turned-pop superstar after recognizing some of her accessories.

"It's her. Taken last day of 2016, obviously getting ready for a new years party," one claimed, before pointing out, "Guy on pic is her BF that she met earlier in 2016. she's also photographed with the same headband in other pics."

"People have already figured out the headband is hers, she's been photographed wearing that necklace and the moles on her torso line up," the same person continued to argue. "It's her."

Some others have rallied behind Taylor and asked for the photo to be deleted to respect her privacy. "Guys someone hасkеd Tауlоr and lеаkеd a picture. Plеаѕе delete it аnd іf уоu haven't ѕееn it, don't worry аbоut іt :)," one implored. Another posted a similar message on Twitter, "wаіt someone hасkеd tауlоr аnd lеаkеd a рісturе оf hеr and jое? аnуwауѕ mауbе dоn't ѕрrеаd it ѕіnсе it wаѕn't posted bу сhоісе."