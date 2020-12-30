Adam Levine on Returning to 'The Voice': 'No Thank You'

 
 

The Maroon 5 frontman shockingly announced his exit from the NBC show in 2019 after season 16 in which all of his team members were eliminated prior to the semifinals.

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Adam Levine seemingly isn't interested in returning as one of the coaches on "The Voice". The Maroon 5 frontman, who exited the NBC singing competition show nearly two years ago, responded to a fan's question about whether or not he would return to the show.

On Tuesday, December 28, the "Memories" singer held a Q&A session on his Instagram account with one of his followers asking, "Come back to the Voice?" Adam decided to answer the inquiry with three interesting words. "No thank you?" so the musician wrote on the photo-sharing site.

Adam shockingly announced his exit in 2019 after season 16 in which all of his team members were eliminated prior to the semifinals. He opened up about his decision during his appearance in an October episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in the same year.

"I really do miss it," the husband of Behati Prinsloo admitted. "I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how i feel about [fellow coach] Blake [Shelton]. ... I do miss it but I don't miss how much I had to work."

He went on to tell host Ellen DeGeneres, "I was constantly working for so many years -- very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that -- but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I'm a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little."

"["The Voice"] went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I'll always cherish for the rest of my life," Adam wrote on Instagram at the time. However, he thought that "it was time to move on," before adding, "To all of the loyal Voice fans, there's literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING… What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much."

