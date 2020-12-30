 
 

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters
Instagram
Celebrity

The only child of late music icon Elvis Presley has been granted a joint custody of daughters Harper and Finley, four years after she filed for divorce from Michael Lockwood.

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, have ended a long-running custody battle over their 12-year-old twin daughters.

The rock star has been granted joint custody of the girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, four years after she filed for divorce.

The latest news comes six months after the death of Benjamin Keough, Presley's 27-year-old son from another marriage. Lockwood argued the suicide tragedy could send Presley back into drug and alcohol abuse.

In his fiercest challenge for custody, Lockwood claimed his kids told him Presley "walked around the house with a gun in her hand in 2017."

  See also...

He stated, "There was at least one gun on the premises of her home at the time of her son's suicide and it is unclear where the gun was kept or whether Finley and/or Harper might have access to this gun or others. Thus, there is a significantly higher risk to the safety of the children which would ordinarily justify 100 percent physical custody to (me) at this time in such circumstances."

But a judge found no reason not to grant Presley joint custody.

"The court finds that the conflict between the parties and their communication difficulties have had a detrimental (effect on) the children's best interests," declares Justice Dianna J. Gould-Saltman in a report obtained by Taste of Country.

Lisa Marie Presley, 52, additionally has another daughter, 31-year-old Riley Keough, from her previous marriage to actor Danny Keough.

You can share this post!

Daisy Ridley Made Herself 'Smaller' and 'Quieter' After Director Called Her 'Aggressive'
Related Posts
Lisa Marie Presley Still Struggling to Cope With Son's Death: 'The Depth of Pain Is Suffocating'

Lisa Marie Presley Still Struggling to Cope With Son's Death: 'The Depth of Pain Is Suffocating'

Benjamin Keough Had Cocaine and Alcohol in His System When He Killed Himself

Benjamin Keough Had Cocaine and Alcohol in His System When He Killed Himself

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Concerned That She May 'Relapse' Following Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Concerned That She May 'Relapse' Following Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Danny Keough Somber in First Photos Since Son Benjamin's Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Danny Keough Somber in First Photos Since Son Benjamin's Death

Most Read
Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas
Celebrity

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Tyrese Gibson Calls Los Angeles the Best Place to Spend Christmas

Tyrese Gibson Calls Los Angeles the Best Place to Spend Christmas

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce