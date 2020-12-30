 
 

Daisy Ridley Made Herself 'Smaller' and 'Quieter' After Director Called Her 'Aggressive'

Tatler Magazine/Claire Rothstein
The 'Star Wars' actress recalls second-guessing herself on the movie set after a director criticized her for being 'aggressive' and 'intimidating' due to her 'high energy.'

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Daisy Ridley has felt the need to make herself "smaller" onset after learning her passion and excitement for a role can be "intimidating" to others.

The Brit began doubting herself after discovering her high energy can make other people uncomfortable.

She told the February issue of Tatler magazine, "I've been told that I'm intimidating. That was on Chaos Walking. I was having my hair done, having my wig put on. I remember thinking, 'God, should I be smaller? Should I be quieter?' "

Daisy revealed an unnamed director claimed she could also be "quite aggressive" because of her passion for a role, which made the "Star Wars" actress second guess her personality.

She continued, "I've been called aggressive, too; my energy is 'quite aggressive.' That was during a meeting with a director. I was thinking, 'But why? Is it because I maintained eye contact? Is it because I'm passionate about what we're talking about?' I dunno. You have that horrible sinking feeling of, 'God, do I not come across the way I think I do?' "

However, filmmaker J.J. Abrams saw more to Daisy as she was chosen from thousands of young actresses to play Rey in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy.

She said, "I know there were a thousand other actresses who could have done it. I guess ultimately it came to a point where I decided I have to be OK with this. I got this magical piece of luck. The stars aligned. I have to be OK with the amazing chance."

Daisy rose to fame in the "Star Wars" franchise alongside John Boyega and they have remained firm friends since filming wrapped on 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker".

She added, "We are only a month apart in age and we always had each other in that. John had worked more than I had. Totally different upbringing. But there we were together. I never felt like I was doing it alone."

