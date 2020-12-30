 
 

Anwar Hadid Insists He's Not 'Anti Vax' After Saying No to Covid-19 Vaccine

WENN
The brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid clarifies his remarks after coming under fire for refusing to get injected with the coronavirus vaccine despite having Lyme disease.

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Model Anwar Hadid is clarifying his stance on the coronavirus vaccine after recently insisting he "absolutely" will not be lining up to be inoculated.

The brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, who is dating pop star Dua Lipa, hit headlines on Sunday (27Dec20) after declaring he is against taking the "unnatural" vaccine, despite suffering from Lyme Disease.

"Our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think," he claimed on Instagram.

After facing backlash online, Anwar returned to social media on Monday and explained he simply wanted to do more research into the safety of the medical breakthroughs precisely because he has pre-existing health conditions.

"Im not 'anti vax' I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative effects," he wrote on his Instagram Stories timeline.

"I have taken vaccines before but As someone who has had a compromised immune system, I want to continue to learn about the many ways i can protect myself and others (sic)."

Anwar went on to insist he "never meant to offend anyone" with his remarks and expressed his gratitude for first responders.

"I am so grateful for all the frontline workers and doctors and the powerful work they have done during this time," he continued. "I'm listening and im all about the conversation (sic)."

He concluded, "My response was not too make a stance it was honestly just a thought, but i can't expect you all 2 know where my heart and head is at and thats where i went wrong, i will be more aware (sic)."

