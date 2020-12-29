Constance Wu Quietly Becoming First-Time Mom in Summer

WENN/Dave Bedrosian Celebrity

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' actress reportedly gave birth to a baby girl, her first child with her rocker boyfriend Ryan Kattner, several months ago after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

AceShowbiz - Constance Wu appears to have quietly become a first-time mother. Having successfully kept her pregnancy a secret, the "Crazy Rich Asians" actress was unveiled to have welcomed a baby girl with her rocker boyfriend Ryan Kattner in the summer.

The first to bring up the 38-year-old actress' baby arrival to the spotlight was E! News. A source told the outlet, "They are doing great, and they're so excited and happy." However, no further details was provided about her newborn child.

The new mom herself has not been active on social media since the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Her last post on Instagram was made in May, while her last Twitter post was uploaded in 2019. She even described both accounts as "defunct" on each of its bio.

Under the stage name Honus Honus, Wu's boyfriend Kattner is the frontman of rock band Man Man. The musician released his first-eve solo album "Use Your Delusion" back in 2016. In the same year, he also got credited for being a music supervisor on Fox's "The Exorcist" series.

Before dating Kattner, the Destiny depicter in "Hustlers" was romantically linked to "The Mortuary Collection" actor Ben Hethcoat. However, the former couple called it quits in February 2018. Nine months following the split, she responded to criticism for dating non-Asian men. "Hate and criticism in any form do not feel good," she told StyleCaster in November 2018.

"But I do think having the freedom to express things that are painful to certain people and start conversations about deeper issues [is a good thing]." she added. "Unfortunately, sometimes those conversations are targeted, but I'm very confident in the choices I make and why I make them."

The "Fresh Off the Boat" alum then stated, "So if and when they are targeted at me, if this is a means for someone else to figure out and discover the things that matter to them or the things they feel about themselves, then I'm all for it. Because I'm OK."