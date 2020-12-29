 
 

Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Posting Bikini Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Posting Bikini Pic
Instagram
Celebrity

In the said Instagram picture, which is a throwback picture from a 2018 trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is seen posing in front of a mirror while donning a tiny pink bikini.

  • Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has yet again found herself in pregnancy rumors. The speculations arose online after the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star flaunted her enviable body with a new bikini picture on Instagram.

In the said photo that she shared on Monday, December 28, the mom of three was seen posing in front of a mirror while donning a tiny pink bikini. Upon seeing the picture, which was actually a throwback pic from a 2018 trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, some fans appeared to think that the picture was taken recently as they asked her if she was pregnant.

"you look pregnant now," one person opined in the comment section. "She's definitely having Scott's 4th baby. thats a pregnancy belly," one other was convinced, referring to Scott Disick, with whom Kourtney shares her three kids--Penelope, Mason and Reign.

  See also...

Someone else asked, "does anyone else see a baby bump or am i crazy?" Another hopeful fan added, "I hope that's a baby in kourt's belly."

Kourtney's high school friend, Sarah Howard, noticed the crazy rumors and poked fun at it by commenting, "Let's have a baby!" To that, the 41-year-old reality TV star playfully responded, "get me pregnant."

This is not the first time for Kourtney to be the subject of pregnancy rumors. Earlier this year, Kourtney sparked the speculations as she and Scott joked about trying for baby No. 4 in an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

While the former couple isn't together romantically, "Scott and Kourtney are together all the time, for the sake of the kids but also because they're such good friends and get along so well," according to a source. "Don't expect them to get back together though. They have a good thing going and it works perfectly for their family."

You can share this post!

Lil Pump Gets Banned From Flying With JetBlue Ever Again Over Refusal to Wear Mask

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo
Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian's Youngest Shows Off Rap Skills With Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' Cover

Kourtney Kardashian's Youngest Shows Off Rap Skills With Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' Cover

Kourtney Kardashian 'Trusts' Scott Disick's Choice Amid Amelia Hamlin's Romance

Kourtney Kardashian 'Trusts' Scott Disick's Choice Amid Amelia Hamlin's Romance

Kourtney Kardashian Responds to 'The Undoing' Star Edgar Ramirez's Flirty Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian Responds to 'The Undoing' Star Edgar Ramirez's Flirty Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for Spreading Conspiracy Theory About Face Masks Causing Cancer

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for Spreading Conspiracy Theory About Face Masks Causing Cancer

Most Read
Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas
Celebrity

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Kurt Russell Suited Up as Mall Santa for His Kids When They Couldn't Find Father Christmas

Kurt Russell Suited Up as Mall Santa for His Kids When They Couldn't Find Father Christmas

Rachel Brosnahan Wished for Puppy Every Christmas as Kid but Never Got It

Rachel Brosnahan Wished for Puppy Every Christmas as Kid but Never Got It

Aaron Eckhart Gets His Christmas Tree From Mountains This Year

Aaron Eckhart Gets His Christmas Tree From Mountains This Year