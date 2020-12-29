Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Posting Bikini Pic

Instagram Celebrity

In the said Instagram picture, which is a throwback picture from a 2018 trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is seen posing in front of a mirror while donning a tiny pink bikini.

Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has yet again found herself in pregnancy rumors. The speculations arose online after the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star flaunted her enviable body with a new bikini picture on Instagram.

In the said photo that she shared on Monday, December 28, the mom of three was seen posing in front of a mirror while donning a tiny pink bikini. Upon seeing the picture, which was actually a throwback pic from a 2018 trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, some fans appeared to think that the picture was taken recently as they asked her if she was pregnant.

"you look pregnant now," one person opined in the comment section. "She's definitely having Scott's 4th baby. thats a pregnancy belly," one other was convinced, referring to Scott Disick, with whom Kourtney shares her three kids--Penelope, Mason and Reign.

Someone else asked, "does anyone else see a baby bump or am i crazy?" Another hopeful fan added, "I hope that's a baby in kourt's belly."

Kourtney's high school friend, Sarah Howard, noticed the crazy rumors and poked fun at it by commenting, "Let's have a baby!" To that, the 41-year-old reality TV star playfully responded, "get me pregnant."

This is not the first time for Kourtney to be the subject of pregnancy rumors. Earlier this year, Kourtney sparked the speculations as she and Scott joked about trying for baby No. 4 in an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

While the former couple isn't together romantically, "Scott and Kourtney are together all the time, for the sake of the kids but also because they're such good friends and get along so well," according to a source. "Don't expect them to get back together though. They have a good thing going and it works perfectly for their family."