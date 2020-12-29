YouTuber Grace Victory in Coma After Giving Birth Early Due to COVID-19

Instagram Celebrity

The so-called 'internet's big sister,' who was diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks ago, is put into an induced coma after giving birth to a baby boy on Christmas.

AceShowbiz - YouTube star Grace Victory is in a coma after diagnosed with COVID-19 and giving birth to a baby boy early. The British social media star caught the virus two weeks ago while she was pregnant with her first child.

The 30-year-old initially developed mild symptoms, but her condition worsened and doctors decided she needed to deliver the baby, who was due in February, early. She gave birth to her son on Christmas, but has since been unable to attend to her newborn baby.

"As you guys know, Grace gave birth on Christmas Eve to a beautiful baby boy," her family opened a statement posted on her official Instagram page on Monday, December 28 with good news about the baby, "who is currently doing so well, he's incredible. We love him so much."

They explained Grace's condition that led her to being put into a medically induced coma, "Grace developed Covid-19 two weeks ago and although her symptoms were mild at first, they worsened as the days went on. Which meant they had to deliver the baby as soon as possible, as she was just too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy."

"Grace was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day due to issues with her breathing & therefore they had to make the decision of placing her into an induced coma, to give her body the rest it needs, in order to recover," the family shared.

Thankfully, Grace is "currently stable," but her family still asked fans and friends to "please keep her in your thoughts & prayers." They concluded the statement as saying, "We love her so, so much and we know she'll come out of this stronger than ever. She has dedicated her whole career to healing people, we now ask that you pray, to heal her."

Little Mix's member Leigh-Anne Pinnock was among celebrities who quickly responded to the heartbreaking announcement. "Sending you so much love to you all," the singer wrote in the comment section.

Grace, who has over 200,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, is known for her candid videos addressing tough topics such as eating disorders and mental health, which earned her the title "the internet's big sister." She has opened up about her childhood traumas and being a rape victim in 2006 at age 16.