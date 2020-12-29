 
 

Margot Robbie Warned Not to Go Into Business With Hubby Before Setting Up Firm Together

The 'I, Tonya' actress is grateful she only had a positive experience working with her husband Tom Ackerley and their friends despite being warned not to do business together.

AceShowbiz - Margot Robbie was warned by pals not to go into business with her former cameraman husband.

The "I, Tonya" actress set up LuckyChap Productions in 2014 with her spouse Tom Ackerley and their then-flatmate Josey McNamara as well as her childhood friend Sophia Kerr, and though other friends told them it would be a mistake to work on the production company together, they are thankful they have only had a positive experience.

Margot said, "It's super awkward for me because these two are practically married, so … No, to be honest, when we first started the company, a lot of people warned us against it and said, 'Business and friends do not mix. It always ends dirty.' We heard that a lot."

Despite the warnings, the trio have found their personal relationship has made working together much easier.

Josey told The Hollywood Reporter, "But we have such a shorthand because we know each other and each other's taste so well, so it's just so seamless. And it also makes it enjoyable."

Tom added, "Exactly, and we really try to promote that familial environment at the company, too. It's a hard thing to do, and I think we've succeeded."

The trio also admitted they can't remember where the name for their company came from.

Margot said, "We were drunk, and we don't remember how we landed on it... It's too out there now. But it's been a good-luck charm so far, so I think we'll keep it."

