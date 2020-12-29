 
 

Vanessa Bryant Skiing With Ciara on First Christmas Without Kobe and Gianna

Kobe Bryant's widow hits the slop with her celebrity friend and their families as she spends her first festive holiday without her husband and one of her daughters.

  • Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ciara helped pal Vanessa Bryant through the holidays as the family celebrated its first Christmas without basketball legend Kobe and his teenage daughter Gianna.

The pair tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in California in January (20) and, over the weekend (26-27Dec20), Vanessa made an appearance on Ciara's Instagram feed as the pair enjoyed a skiing trip together.

Alongside a clip of herself gliding down a bunny slope, the 35-year-old "Level Up" singer, who welcomed son Win earlier this year, penned, "The very 1st Time I Skied. So much fun. Figuring it all out! #SkiLife."

Ciara also posed for snaps with Vanessa, 38, from the ski lift, posting a selection of selfies with the caption, "The Slopes Ain't Ready." Alongside a video of them laughing inside the gondola, she added, "We almost missed our stop."

Vanessa also posted the clips to Instagram, writing, "What up Shawty is our morning greeting. Xo @ciara #gondolagiggles."

The two were accompanied by Vanessa's daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, four, and Capri, one, as well as Ciara's son Future, six, and daughter Sienna, three.

In a heartfelt Christmas tribute to her late husband and daughter, Vanessa shared a black-and-white Christmas card family photo, along with one of their last family photos with Kobe and Gianna, and penned, "Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts. Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri."

