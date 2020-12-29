Revered Violinist Ivry Gitlis Dies at 98

Facebook Celebrity

The world-famous Israeli musician who once performed with Mick Jagger and his Rolling Stones bandmates has passed away at the age of 98 in Paris, France.

AceShowbiz - Revered violinist Ivry Gitlis has died at 98.

The world-famous musician, who performed with the Rolling Stones and jazz greats, as well as the most respected orchestras and conductors passed away in Paris, France last week (ends25Dec20).

Gitlis was reportedly the first Israeli musician to perform in Soviet Russia in 1963.

His death was confirmed by France's culture minister, who called him "a magnificent performer and a generous musician."

Gitlis began his career as a violinist in the 1920s and was still performing in the 2010s.

He was born in Haifa, Israel in 1922, and sent to the Paris Conservatory at the age of 10 under the guidance of violinist Bronislaw Huberman.

Prayers and condolences from fellow musicians flooded the social media in the wake of Ivry Gitlis' passing.

"I'm speechless and deeply saddened about the loss of the one and only, Ivry Gitlis," cellist Mischa Maisky stated.

"I am immensely saddened," violinist Gautier Capucon wrote. Another violinist Janine Jansen penned, "Farewell dearest Ivry."

"Bon Voyage to #ivrygitlis..The #Violin Legend, the extraordinary #artist, the unique personality loved by all his #friends and audiences all around the world..You will be missed..," pianist Theodosia Ntokou added.

"So very, very sad to have to accept the passing of the great, the unique, the so deeply loveable, glorious, the irreplaceable (and frequently impossible!) Ivry Gitlis. There'll never be another like him," cellist Steven Isserlis penned a tribute on Twitter.

"Ivry Gitlis has died. What an incredible and hilarious soul. The last time I saw him at a Paris dinner party he made me laugh so hard that I needed to spit out my food, gave an impromptu violin lesson, and then proceeded to hit on my wife (at 94 years old)," conductor James Gaffigan recalled his fondest memories of the late musician.