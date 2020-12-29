 
 

Lana Del Rey Injures Her Arm Following Ice Skating Accident

Lana Del Rey Injures Her Arm Following Ice Skating Accident
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Video Games' hitmaker has been spotted wearing a sling and cast to support her fractured armed after the singer injured herself in an ice skating accident.

  • Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey is sporting a sling on her arm after suffering a nasty fracture while ice skating.

The "Video Games" star has been spotted wearing the light grey sling and soft black cast around California and, taking to social media over the weekend (26-27Dec20), she told fans she sustained the injury while ice skating.

Alongside a gallery of photos including a selfie of the star and a selection of some of her Christmas presents, Lana penned, "When you see my second video for this album, don't think that the fact I'm wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater."

"I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert (sic)," continued the "Blue Jeans" star. "Anyways my fracture isn't that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat. Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts."

  See also...

Among Lana's gifts showcased in the snaps were vinyl records, including "Diamonds & Rust" from Joan Baez, plus a large pinky ring, and a book of art from Norman Rockwell - who served as the inspiration for the title of her most recent musical album, "Norman F**king Rockwell!".

The hitmaker also posted a snap with her new fiance Clayton Johnson, showing the pair touching their foreheads together while each wearing patterned face coverings.

Lana is due to release her seventh studio album, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club", in 2021, with its title track set to drop on 11 January (21).

You can share this post!

Revered Violinist Ivry Gitlis Dies at 98

Latin Music Legend Armando Manzanero Lost Battle With Covid-19
Related Posts
Lana Del Rey Believed to Be Engaged to Clayton Johnson After Being Seen Wearing Sparkler for Weeks

Lana Del Rey Believed to Be Engaged to Clayton Johnson After Being Seen Wearing Sparkler for Weeks

Lana Del Rey Lost Cousin to Cancer on Thanksgiving Holiday

Lana Del Rey Lost Cousin to Cancer on Thanksgiving Holiday

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Lana Del Rey Pushes Fan Who Accused Her of Voting for Donald Trump to 'Unstan' Her

Lana Del Rey Pushes Fan Who Accused Her of Voting for Donald Trump to 'Unstan' Her

Most Read
Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate
Celebrity

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl on Christmas Week

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl on Christmas Week

Chris Pratt Posts Christmas Video With Baby Lyla and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt Posts Christmas Video With Baby Lyla and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger