John Travolta Shares a Look at His Family's Christmas Following Kelly Preston's Death

This year marks the 'Saturday Night Fever' actor's first holiday season without his wife Kelly, who passed away on July 12 at the age of 57 after a battle with breast cancer.

AceShowbiz - John Travolta celebrated Christmas with his family for the first time since the passing of Kelly Preston. More than five months after his wife of nearly three decades died of breast cancer, the "Saturday Night Fever" actor shared on social media a video of him and his children commemorating the festive holiday.

The 66-year-old posted the clip on Instagram on Saturday, December 26. In the footage, his 20-year-old daughter Ella Bleu was seen standing in front of the Christmas tree, while his 10-year-old son Benjamin sat down on a sofa next to it. "Say 'Merry Christmas,' Ella. Say 'Merry Christmas,' Ben," the actor asked his kids. In the caption, he wrote, "Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!"

John's post was met with warm greetings from his followers. One individual commented, "Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family." Another greeted, "Merry Xmass buddy, much love and respect." A third additionally wished, "Merry Christmas to you all! I hope you had a safe and happy holiday together."

The Christmas clip came after John thanked his online devotees for their support as he celebrated his first Thanksgiving without his late wife. "I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," he said in an Instagram video published in November. "Happy Thanksgiving and always love."

John announced Kelly's death at the age of 57 via Instagram on July 12. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he began his lengthy message about her passing.

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," John further vowed. The "Gotti" star also extended an apology for choosing to stay out of the spotlight for a while, explaining that he would be "taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother." He added, "But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

John and Kelly first met each other while filming 1989's "The Experts". They tied the knot on September 5, 1991. Aside from Ella and Benjamin, they shared another son, Jett, who passed away at the age of 16 in 2009.