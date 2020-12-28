'Wonder Woman 3' Greenlit With Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Returning

Warner Bros. Pictures/Clay Enos Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures officially announces a sequel to 'Wonder Woman 1984' is in the works as the last of the planned trilogy following the enthusiastic response to the sequel's HBO Max release.

Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. Pictures didn't need much time to consider whether to give "Wonder Woman 3" a green light or not following the release of "Wonder Woman 1984". The studio has announced that the third and last installment of the planned trilogy is officially in the works with Gal Gadot reprising her role as the Amazon princess and Patty Jenkins back at the helm.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of 'Wonder Woman 1984', we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women - Gal and Patty - who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in a statement on Sunday, December 27.

The news surely came as a gift to "Wonder Woman" fans, who helped fast-track the threequel with their enthusiastic response to the movie's release via streamer. While it received lukewarm response at box office, debuting to only $16.7 million in North America following its theatrical release on December 25, the movie garnered much more interest on HBO Max where it's made available for subscribers in the United States.

WarnerMedia reports that on HBO Max the sequel to 2017's "Wonder Woman" was viewed by "nearly half of the platform's retail subscribers viewing the film on the day of its arrival, along with millions of wholesale subscribers who have access to HBO Max via a cable, wireless, or other partner services. HBO Max also saw the total viewing hours on Friday more than triple in comparison to a typical day in the previous month."

Due to the high demand to access to "Wonder Woman 1984", some users reported various glitches, either 4K streaming problems or Roku bad connections. Andy Forssell, head of WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer business, claimed, " 'Wonder Woman 1984' broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we're seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend."

He added, "During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn't an option."

Jenkins previously shared she already had plans for "Wonder Woman 3", should it be given a go and she return for it. "I have pretty clear plans for 'Wonder Woman 3'," the director said back in 2019. "Whether I [direct] it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that."