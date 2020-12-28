 
 

Artist of the Week: Jhene Aiko

Artist of the Week: Jhene Aiko
Music

The 'Souled Out' singer is making waves on the urban and rhythmic radio charts with her healing single called 'BS' from her third studio album titled 'Chilombo'.

  • Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jhene Aiko is full of confidence and it shows on her new single "BS". Collaborating with H.E.R., she sings about finding the courage to leave a man who never appreciated her and moving on to do her own things and live her life to the fullest as she's hitting the party scene and bagging a new guy.

The relatable story coupled with her soothing voice sent her to the top of this week's Mediabase urban radio chart and rhythmic radio listing. On Spotify alone, the song has been played over 90.45 million times. It was also certified platinum for selling more than a million units.

The slow jam, which has Kehlani on the remix, additionally climbed up to No. 24 on Billboard Hot 100, marking Aiko's second top-forty entry on the chart. It's ranked even higher on the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, peaking at No. 15.

  See also...

The single, written with the help of her boyfriend Big Sean, was taken from Jhene Aiko's third studio album, which reached No. 2 on both Billboard Hot 200 and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. On top of that, the LP gave her three Grammy nominations including Album of the Year.

She recorded the new album while also working on finding balance to her mind, body, and spirit. She started her new music in the "very healing place" of Hawaii where her grandmother was born and incorporated sound healing on her every song.

The album was fittingly titled after her last name "Chilombo", which had a very special meaning. "[Chi] is life force," so she explained. "[l] is for Love. Love is Living On Valued Energy. Taking care of the future by being fully present in. this. moment. [om] is the sound of the universe. The solution is sound. [b] represents the leg and the foot… foundation. B is for base; basics, beginnings [o] is eternity, infinite, wholeness… totality, perfection."

You can share this post!

Rita Ora Suffering From Panic Attacks Amid Fears of Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date
Related Posts
Jhene Aiko Blocks Fan on Twitter for Asking About Ariana Grande

Jhene Aiko Blocks Fan on Twitter for Asking About Ariana Grande

Jhene Aiko Defended Against Critics Claiming She's Not Black

Jhene Aiko Defended Against Critics Claiming She's Not Black

Jhene Aiko Says Big Sean's Penis Makes Her 'So Proud' on Sexually Explicit Song - See His Response

Jhene Aiko Says Big Sean's Penis Makes Her 'So Proud' on Sexually Explicit Song - See His Response

Is Jhene Aiko Pregnant With Big Sean's Baby?

Is Jhene Aiko Pregnant With Big Sean's Baby?

Most Read
Dee Snider Not Sure Celine Dion Knows He's Behind Her Hit Christmas Song
Music

Dee Snider Not Sure Celine Dion Knows He's Behind Her Hit Christmas Song

Taylor Swift Fans Fuming as Singer Is Replaced by Brad Paisley on Famous Nashville Mural

Taylor Swift Fans Fuming as Singer Is Replaced by Brad Paisley on Famous Nashville Mural

Alanis Morissette's Mood Gets Dark Whenever She Plays Christmas Carols

Alanis Morissette's Mood Gets Dark Whenever She Plays Christmas Carols

Kanye West Surprise Releases Sunday Service Album 'Emmanuel' on Christmas Day

Kanye West Surprise Releases Sunday Service Album 'Emmanuel' on Christmas Day

Dolly Parton Begged Miley Cyrus to Feature on Her New Christmas Album

Dolly Parton Begged Miley Cyrus to Feature on Her New Christmas Album

Shaggy Wants to Bring Christmas Into Fans' Homes With New Holiday Album Amid Pandemic

Shaggy Wants to Bring Christmas Into Fans' Homes With New Holiday Album Amid Pandemic

Meghan Trainor Hopes of Becoming 'Princess of Christmas' With New Holiday Album

Meghan Trainor Hopes of Becoming 'Princess of Christmas' With New Holiday Album

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Maintains Reign On Billboard 200 In Its Second Week

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Maintains Reign On Billboard 200 In Its Second Week

50 Cent Challenges Lil Wayne to Do Verzuz Battle With Drake

50 Cent Challenges Lil Wayne to Do Verzuz Battle With Drake

Artist of the Week: Jhene Aiko

Artist of the Week: Jhene Aiko