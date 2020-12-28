 
 

David Henrie Proudly Debuts Newborn Baby Boy

David Henrie Proudly Debuts Newborn Baby Boy
The former 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor has introduced his newborn baby boy James after his wife Maria safely delivered the bundle of joy in a hospital.

AceShowbiz - Actor David Henrie is a dad of two, after welcoming his second child with wife Maria Cahill.

The "Wizards of Waverly Place" star announced the arrival of their son James in a post on Instagram on Saturday (26Dec20), alongside some pictures of the newborn.

"CHRISTMAS BABY!!! Y’all… WHAT A NIGHT! James Thomas Augustine Emanuel Henrie was born at 9:33pm on December 25th 2020 weighing 8lbs 13oz," David wrote.

He went on to reveal that James was their miracle baby after they'd suffered their fourth miscarriage, writing: "My wife is a superhero and was able to achieve her goal of having a drug free birth. I'm so proud of her! Aside from sharing the stage with none other then Jesus, He blessed us in a special way by giving us James on this date because it was December 25th 2019 that we had our fourth miscarriage. Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, they paid off in a massive way. MERRY CHRISTMAS. ps it started snowing as he was being pushed out. Crazy!!!"

David and Maria, who tied the knot in April, 2017, are also parents to 21-month-old daughter Pia.

The proud dad later shared a new picture with his wife and their newborn baby as they were leaving hospital. "And we're out! Our little Christmas baby is safe and sound w/ me and momma at home. Can't wait to tackle 2021 with our growing little family. Love you all and thank you for the prayers. Merry Christmas!" the former Disney star told his online followers.

