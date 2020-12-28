 
 

Brittny Ward and Jenson Button Show Off Their Second Child
The model and Formula One champion are over the moon to announce that they have welcomed a new addition to their growing family as she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

  Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Model Brittny Ward is a new mum.

The 30 year old and former Formula One race ace Jenson Button are parents to baby girl Lenny Monrow.

The new mum took to Instagram on Sunday (27Dec20) to share the happy news as she posted the first picture of her daughter.

Sharing photos of herself and Jenson with their newborn, Brittny wrote, "Welcome to the world Lenny Monrow Button. Mummy and Daddy are completely in love, She has dimples just like her big brother."

Button added, "Welcome Lenny Monrow Button. Mummy & Daddy are besotted already. Lenny has the cutest little dimples like her big brother Hendrix. Britt is doing amazing and recovering well."

The couple's baby news came just weeks after Jenson and Brittny were forced to postpone their wedding for the second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now hoping to tie the knot next summer (21).

They originally cancelled their Italian nuptials in July 2019 after former Playboy model Ward unexpectedly fell pregnant with the pair's first child, Hendrix.

"Today would have been our wedding date in Italy, but in a few weeks we will be mummy and daddy," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The bride-to-be posted the same picture with a different caption earlier this year, "Before there were four, there was just two. Me and you. We created life from our love, can’t wait to spend forever with you."

