Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

The 46-year-old mother of four and 16-year-old Bronny James have broken their silence as they were linked after the teen was caught liking one of her Instagram selfies.

Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - LeBron James' underage son Bronny was rumored to shoot his shot at Larsa Pippen, the estranged wife of retired NBA player Scottie Pippen. The rumors started after he was caught liking Larsa's selfie on Instagram. "[Diamond] Cause I'm precious," so she captioned the picture that caught the teen's attention.

Bronny James liked Larsa Pippen's Instagram picture

16-year-old basketballer Bronny James quickly took to his Instagram Stories to set the record straight. "I liked one of my best friends moms picture y'all are jus childish (sic)," so he told his online followers.

Bronny James shut down Larsa Pippen rumors

Larsa followed suit. The 46-year-old mother of four was sickened by the rumors as she wrote on Twitter, "Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can't like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo s**t is crazy."

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star even threatened to take a legal action when a wilder rumor suggesting she entertained Bronny on DMs made its round on the web. "I'll sue the f**k out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo," she raged.

She also wrote, "I've been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I've been linked to a few guys my entire life so don't sit here and paint a picture of me that isn't true."

While she's at it, she clarified rumors that NBA star Malik Beasley cheated on his wife Montana Yao with her. "Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that's a fact," she explained.

Montana was quick to respond as she accused Larsa of lying, "This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we're going to have issues. Receipts don't lie. Let's not go there. I think you've embarrassed yourself enough already."

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley were first romantically linked in November after they were spotted on a date in Miami. They have since flirted publicly on social media. In one post as Larsa asked her followers, "What makes you the happiest?" Malik replied with a "U" along with a heart emoji.