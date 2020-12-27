 
 

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Tailgates and Tanlines' singer recalls receiving the best Christmas gift from his wife and father, claiming the surprise present brought him to tears.

  • Dec 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, brought him to tears one Christmas Eve when she handed him the keys to a pickup truck that had belonged to his late brother.

Chris died in a car accident when the singer was 19 and Luke was floored when his wife and his dad tracked down the truck in Louisiana and surprised him with it.

Bryan recently shared the story in an Instagram video, titled "Luke Bryan: Best Christmas Present", stating, "The best Christmas present I have ever gotten - and will ever get - was when my wife, Caroline, went and found my brother's old pickup truck from 1996."

"It was down in Louisiana, and it was still on the road. And her and my dad went down, they picked it up, brought it to Nashville, and Christmas Eve night pulled into the driveway with it. And let's just say that, yes, the tears were flowing and it will never be topped. I don't know how you'll ever top it. What an amazing moment for me and my family. It was pretty special."

  See also...

The vehicle has become the "One Margarita" star's hunting truck. "When the boys see me pull up in my brother's truck, they know we're fixin' to go turkey hunting," he added.

Luke Bryan married Caroline in 2006. They have two sons together. The couple also started raising their nephew and nieces after the kids' parents passed away.

They wished their followers a happy holiday in a new picture with the whole family. The family were all smiles as they posed in front of Christmas tree and donned festive pajamas.

You can share this post!

Tyrese Gibson Calls Los Angeles the Best Place to Spend Christmas

Shaggy Wants to Bring Christmas Into Fans' Homes With New Holiday Album Amid Pandemic
Related Posts
Luke Bryan Insists Lady Antebellum Has Long Been Nicknamed Lady A in Response to Name Change 'Mess'

Luke Bryan Insists Lady Antebellum Has Long Been Nicknamed Lady A in Response to Name Change 'Mess'

Luke Bryan Kicks Off '12 Days of Pranksmas' With A Trick on His Mom

Luke Bryan Kicks Off '12 Days of Pranksmas' With A Trick on His Mom

Luke Bryan Third-Wheeling on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Date Night

Luke Bryan Third-Wheeling on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Date Night

Luke Bryan's Wife Admits She's Still Hurt by Past Miscarriage

Luke Bryan's Wife Admits She's Still Hurt by Past Miscarriage

Most Read
Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons
Celebrity

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning