 
 

Chris Lopez Blasts Kailyn Lowry After She Returns Christmas Gifts From Certain People

Chris Lopez Blasts Kailyn Lowry After She Returns Christmas Gifts From Certain People
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Teen Mom 2' star reveals in an Instagram post that she won't accept gifts for her children from distant family members who aren't around for so long.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kailyn Lowry is very particular when it comes to who can send Christmas gifts to her kids. In an Instagram post on the eve of Christmas, the "Teen Mom 2" star revealed that she wouldn't accept gifts for her children from distant family members who aren't around for so long.

"PSA: I will not accept gifts for my kids from anyone who doesn't have a relationship with them all year long. RETURN TO SENDER," so the 28-year-old MTV personality wrote on her post on the photo-sharing platform. "family, old friends, etc. I am not going to explain why you are not around but can send gifts. Save your money."

Chris apparently caught wind of the message and quickly sent subliminal post on his Instagram Stories. "Guess we not allowed to send gifts," he wrote, adding two laughing emojis and a shrugging emoji. "y'all still my dawgs." In a separate post, Chris, who shares two children with Kailyn, went on to say, "Bruh get over yourself smh. not a good look mr grinch."

  See also...

It remains to be seen if Chris' gifts for their kids, Lux and Creed, were among those that Kailyn refused to accept. However, the former couple has been at odds for quite sometimes.

Prior to this, Kailyn blasted Chris not being dedicated to Lux. The blonde beauty also said that Chris "barely saw" their youngest son Creed after he was born. The tension between the pair escalated when she was arrested back in September for allegedly punching Chris for cutting Lux's hair without her consent.

In court documents, Chris accused Kailyn of striking him "several times with a closed fist," adding that she "started attacking him [and] punching him several time[s] on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child['s] haircut." Chris claimed that he "did not fight back" during the physical altercation. It was also said that his sister was the one who "attempted to pull Kailyn off."

You can share this post!

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Candace Cameron Bure Defends Brother Kirk Against 'Vile Tweets' Over Caroling Protests
Related Posts
'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Denies Getting 'Secretly Engaged' to MMA Star Tabari Grubbs

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Denies Getting 'Secretly Engaged' to MMA Star Tabari Grubbs

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Feels 'Humiliated' Over Ex Chris Lopez's Paternity Test Demand

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Feels 'Humiliated' Over Ex Chris Lopez's Paternity Test Demand

Kailyn Lowry Apologizes to Ex Javi Marroquin's Girlfriend Over Hookup Claims

Kailyn Lowry Apologizes to Ex Javi Marroquin's Girlfriend Over Hookup Claims

'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at Haters Accusing Her of Seeking 'Attention'

'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at Haters Accusing Her of Seeking 'Attention'

Most Read
Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look
Celebrity

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Dwyane Wade Sends 'Unconditional Love' for Trans Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade Sends 'Unconditional Love' for Trans Daughter Zaya

G Herbo Accused of Snitching on His Former Friend Because of a Girl

G Herbo Accused of Snitching on His Former Friend Because of a Girl

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'