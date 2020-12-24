 
 

Dominic West and Family Wish People 'Happy Christmas' From Family Castle in Ireland

Dominic West and Family Wish People 'Happy Christmas' From Family Castle in Ireland
Instagram
Celebrity

The 51-year-old 'The Affair' actor shares on Instagram a picture of him, his wife Catherine FitzGerald and their four kids posing at Catherine's Glin Castle, in County Limerick, Ireland.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dominic West has a unique seasons greeting to offer to his fans. Putting up a united front with his wife Catherine FitzGerald and their four children after being entangled in affair rumors with Lily James, "The Affair" actor and his family wished everyone a "happy Christmas" from his wife's Glin Castle in County Limerick, Ireland.

The 51-year-old's family photo was shared on the castle's official Instagram account on December 23. The picture displayed him standing on the far left side, while his wife took the center spot in between their 14-year-old daughter Dora, and their 3 other children, 12-year-old Senan, 11-year-old Francis and 7-year-old Christabel. Its caption simply read, "Happy Christmas from Glin Castle!"

  See also...

In the past, Dominic has explained the reason why he and Catherine did not sell her ancestral home. "The story of this place is so romantic and so melancholy," he said in an interview with House and Garden. "Glin enriches my life and my kids' lives in terms of identity and continuum. My children are surrounded by Irish wit and humanity. They have a far broader existence than they would anywhere else in the world."

Glin Castle aside, the family portrait came two months after Dominic was caught in affair rumors with Lily. Back in October, he was spotted cozying up to his "The Pursuit of Love" co-star during a break in Rome, Italy. In the pictures surfacing online, the pair were seen sharing an electric scooter as he placed his hands around the "Rebecca" actress' waist.

In another snap, the Jimmy McNulty depicter on "The Wire" was photographed tenderly touching Lily's hair while sitting at a table outside a restaurant. In the last photo, meanwhile, he appeared to give the "Baby Driver" star a kiss on her neck.

Shortly after the cheating speculations emerged, Dominic shut it down by publicly kissing his wife Catherine in front of the media who gathered in front of their home in Wiltshire, England. The couple, who have been married for ten years, then stated, "Our marriage is strong and we're still very much together."

You can share this post!

Snoop Dogg Appears to Respond to Eminem's 'Zeus' Diss

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Shares He Has Recovered From COVID-19
Related Posts
Dominic West 'Couldn't Resist' Kissing Lily James During Intimate Roman Outing

Dominic West 'Couldn't Resist' Kissing Lily James During Intimate Roman Outing

Dominic West Shares Passionate Kiss With Wife to Shut Down Lily James Affair Rumors

Dominic West Shares Passionate Kiss With Wife to Shut Down Lily James Affair Rumors

Dominic West's Wife Left Speechless by Lily James Affair: She's Devastated

Dominic West's Wife Left Speechless by Lily James Affair: She's Devastated

Dominic West Cheating on Wife? The Actor Cozying Up to Lily James in Italy

Dominic West Cheating on Wife? The Actor Cozying Up to Lily James in Italy

Most Read
Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments
Celebrity

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date